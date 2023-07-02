The ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup is about to begin. This year’s edition, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand, begins on July 20 and runs until August 20. To warm up the preparations for the competition, 90min leaves you the list of the 10 top scorers in the history of the World Cup, with a Brazilian at the top of the list.
The 37-year-old from Alago, currently playing for Orlando Pride, is proud to top the list of top scorers in Women’s World Cup history. With an impressive 17 goals, she has scored for Brazil in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
It should be noted that no other person, between men and women, has more goals than the Queen in World Cups.
The famous German player, now retired, has left her mark on the history of women’s football. At the 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups, she scored an impressive 14 goals for her country. Birgit Prinz, a three-time World Player of the Year, was also part of the squad at the 2011 World Cup, but she failed to find the net.
The talented Abby made her mark at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups. During those editions, she scored an impressive 14 goals for the United States.
The former American star has never been to a World Cup without scoring a goal. He holds the record for goals scored in a single edition of the tournament, with an impressive 10 goals in 1991. In addition to this remarkable achievement, Akers also represented the United States at the 1995 World Cup, although he did not score on that occasion, and he closed his participation in the 1999 edition with two goals.
Cristiane, one of the best Brazilian forwards of all time, has made her mark in five World Cups, in which she has scored 11 goals. In addition to her, China’s Sun Wen and Germany’s Bettina Wiegmann also have 11 goals in the tournament.
|
player
|
goals
|
Selection
|
World Cups
|
Martha
|
17
|
Brazil
|
2003, 2007,2011, 2015, 2019
|
Birgit Prinz
|
14
|
Germany
|
1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011
|
Abby Wambach
|
14
|
USA
|
2003, 2007, 2011, 2015
|
Michelle Akers
|
12
|
USA
|
1991, 1995, 1999
|
Sun Wen
|
eleven
|
China
|
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
|
Christiane
|
eleven
|
Brazil
|
2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019
|
bettina wiegmann
|
eleven
|
Germany
|
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
|
Ann Kristin Aarones
|
10
|
Norway
|
1995, 1999
|
Heidi Mohr
|
10
|
Germany
|
1991, 1995
|
Christine Sinclair
|
10
|
Canada
|
2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019
#top #scorers #history #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply