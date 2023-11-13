Atlético de Madrid, a club with a rich history and a passionate fan base, has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers. These are the 10 top scorers in the history of the rojiblanco club:
Collar, with his class and skills in front of goal, closes the list of the 10 top scorers in the history of Atlético de Madrid.
Elícegui, with his ability to pierce rival defenses, earned a place on the club’s list of top scorers.
Rodríguez, a leader on the field, left his mark as a goalscorer and emblematic figure for Atlético de Madrid.
A versatile attacker, Peiró contributed numerous goals and moments of brilliance throughout his Atlético career.
“Niño” Torres, symbol of the quarry, thrilled the fans with his spectacular goals and his loyalty to the club. If he hadn’t gone to the Premier he would be higher up.
Gárate, known for his scoring instinct, dazzled Atlético fans with his ability to score in difficult situations.
Campos, with his ability to score in crucial moments, is a legend in Atlético’s scoring history.
Escudero’s cunning and precision made him an icon of the rojiblancos. His 169 goals are testament to his lasting impact on the club.
Although his time at Atlético is not over, Griezmann has left an indelible mark. His magic on the field and great goals catapulted him to second place.
The “Sage of Hortaleza” was not only a legendary coach but also a lethal scorer. His ability to find the net made Atlético history.
