River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
The second goal for Martín Demichelis’ team was scored by Miguel Borja, Colombian striker who entered from the bench and who again broke the net, as he usually does every time DT gives him a chance to jump onto the field of play. We review how the historical table of Colombian scorers has been in this contest.
13 goals in 41 games Rafael Borré scored, who made a great impression on River fans. The striker today plays in European football.
‘El Matador’, as this striker born in Medellín was known, scored 13 goals in 31 games of the Copa Libertadores, all playing for América de Cali.
14 goals in 31 games registered the attacker, born in Cali, who scored his first goal in the 1998 Copa Libertadores, in a 2-2 tie between América de Cali and Bucaramanga. He also scored for América de México and Cerro Porteño.
The “Cat” did 14 goals in 29 PJ between América de Cali, Millonarios and Liga de Quito.
Morelo has a spectacular average, since he scored 14 goals in 22 games, sharing with Miguel Borja the Golden Boot of the 2018 edition of the Copa Libertadores with nine scores each. Stay active.
Record 19 goals in 92 games. “Old Willy” was present in 11 editions of the tournament, between Millonarios, Cali and América, and in each of them he scored at least one goal
19 goals in 39 games scored the attacker born in Medellín, between Nacional and River Plate. With River Plate, the Paisa forward had two very good Cups: the one in 1998, in which he scored seven goals; and the one in 2000 when he scored nine. Born scorer.
In third place on the podium is Aristizábal, who scored 23 goals in 43 matches between Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Cali and Coritiba. In 1992, in his debut in the Libertadores, ‘Aristigol’ scored six goals for Nacional, one behind that year’s top scorer (Palhinha del Sao Paulo).
The attacker has 24 goals in 46 games, in which he has played with five clubs: Santa Fe, Nacional, Palmeiras, Junior and River Plate. Borja was also the scorer in the 2018 Copa Libertadores with nine goals. He is only five goals behind the first, with much fewer games played.
‘The Smurf’ scored 29 goals in 94 games of the Libertadores Cup. De Ávila made his debut in the 1983 Libertadores with América de Cali and scored three goals. With that club he scored 27 of his 29 goals, including the 11 in the 1996 edition that earned him the Golden Boot of that tournament. He also did another two with Barcelona de Guayaquil. Will Borja get over it?
