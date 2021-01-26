A special plant treats and shreds old garments that are thrown away mixed with other furniture and tree trimmings. Cañada Hermosa garbage treatment plant, where waste such as textiles is transformed into a product for reuse. / AYTO. PILAR BENITO Wednesday 27 January 2021, 00:54



It is not a lot of quantity, but they must receive a different treatment from the rest of the garbage or solid urban waste (MSW). More than ten and a half tons of old clothing arrive at the Cañada Hermosa municipal plant each year, that which is not left in the containers that collect used clothing, and which is taken to the ecopoints or the ecopark. Even some