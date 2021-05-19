Who is not afraid that their long-awaited vacations will be cut short by last-minute unforeseen events? Summer is approaching and with it trips with friends, visits to the family in town or getaways with your partner. There are many who begin to prepare their vacations. Travel and the pandemic are no longer incompatible, since the vaccination rate has improved over the months. Whenever a trip is prepared, you must be careful with reservations, especially in times of uncertainty that the planet is going through due to the health situation.

Unexpected cancellations, last minute delays, canceled services or unforeseen changes can occur during your vacation. To avoid these setbacks and not alter your necessary rest there are a series of very simple steps that you should know.

The 10 tips to avoid problems on your vacation



1. Study well which travel agency you are going to choose. Check the references and if it belongs to the consumer arbitration system, they usually place this sticker at the entrance of the premises or in another visible place).

2. If you buy online choose a reliable website. It is essential to read the general conditions beforehand and check that the page has a physical address in Spain and / or a telephone or email address with which to contact.

3. Package tours have more advantages. If you hire a combined trip that includes at least one night’s stay or offers at least two services that exceed 24 hours (transport, accommodation, excursions, etc.), you will have more legal protection than when buying individual services. There is more security in this type of trip because the agency is just as responsible as the company that provides the service. A retail agency and the organizer are jointly liable: you can complain to the agency to simplify, although it is advisable that you record the complaint when the problem occurs and to whoever causes it (if it is with the hotel, the guide, etc.).

4. If you are going to rent directly to a private individual or if you opt for a tourist rental, do everything in writing, respect them and choose the ones that can be canceled.

5. If you travel outside of SpainIt is very important to take out travel assistance insurance that includes health care for at least 300,000 euros, especially if the holidays take place outside the coverage area of ​​the European Health Card.

6. Choose well the dates you want to travel. If you plan to cancel a package trip less than 15 days in advance, you will most likely have to pay for a penalty between 5% and 15%, plus cancellation and management fees. If it is about individual services, find out well about the conditions before paying.

7. Use secure payment gateways if your URL starts with ‘https: //’. Pay from your private computer, mobile or tablet and avoid public WIFI equipment or networks.

8. Keep all the documents that prove your reservation and the rest of the data. Save advertising brochures or screenshots from the web. The advertising is linked to the contract and, if the services do not correspond to those advertised, you can claim.

9. Always carry useful telephones nearby, such as that of the agency in Spain and that of its representative in the place you are going to go.

10. In case of being a victim of a scamIf the trip you hired does not exist, the first step is to file a complaint with the civil guard or police.