Tigres has become a leading team in recent years, it is all because they have known how to invest in transfers, however, they have not always been wise when it comes to choosing a reinforcement. In the royal ranks there have been some footballers who never understood why they were hired.
Here are ten signings of the cats that nobody ever understood:
Although he became a soldier in the Old Continent with the PSV Eindhoven and the Viktoria Plzenthe Brazilian came to tigers almost ten years after his European adventure, after having wandered through various clubs in his country.
The forward arrived in 2012 achieving four goals and three assists in 22 games. He only stayed that year and went to Japan with the cherry blossom osaka.
The formed in Central Rosary He reached the U of Nuevo León for the 2014 Apertura, reaching the grand final where they lost. However, he contributed little to the team’s performance because he played ten games without being able to score.
He was only there that semester because he returned to his country with The Scoundrel. Perhaps it was thought that by having played in River Plate and villarreal in its beginnings, it was going to be a good reinforcement to the attack.
The brother of the famous Sergio ‘Mouse’ Zárate had a deplorable step for tigers and the worst thing for his cause is that immediately afterwards he began to wear the jacket of striped. A double failure for university students.
The forward was on loan with the cats in 2006 without scoring a single goal, so he went to La Pandilla. He just came from Saudi Arabia and having wandered from Argentina, Spain and Scotland.
Supposedly he came to the club as a figure of the Colo-Colo for Summer 99 and only lasted six months, showing poor performance and creating a conflict with his departure to the Cacique where the Mexican team lost money. El Coto played 13 games out of 17, leaving one target and two assists.
There was a time when the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti He was looking for many of his countrymen to play in tigers. El Tuca promoted him to the first team after having been in Saltillo Tigers and zacatepecHowever, he only played five times without being able to score a single goal, so he was lowered again with the subsidiary team.
He is best remembered for allegedly missing a penalty on purpose in the Libertadores Cup against his former team, Freedomin the quarterfinals, causing the elimination of the cats.
The defender recorded 31 matches and one goal with the team between 2005 and 2006, moving to the ranks of Saints Lagoon.
After being champion in his country with Boca Juniorsthe Argentine was transferred to the university students for 2007, at the request of his compatriot Americo Gallego. However, he could not transcend, since he barely converted five goals and three assists in 61 games. In 2009 he left again with the xeneize.
The Hommie glowed with Saints Lagoon and he came out champion, for that reason he went to the America, but there things were not so happy. For this reason, after a year they sent him on loan to the U, where he could not stand out either. To make matters worse, as it happened in Coapa, he arrived in a package with the Argentine Fernando “Tano” Ortiz, without the two being able to revive the good campaigns with the lagoons. In San Nicolás de los Garza they were quickly thanked to wander around other clubs in Mexico.
The Mexican side of Argentine parents had good times with the Queretaro in 2010 and 2011, so later he signed with the royal club, where his father also played Jorge Borelli.
The defender even went to the 2011 Copa América with the Mexican U-22 team, but received very few opportunities with the cats with only five games played.
Later he was sent on loan with roadrunner, atlantean and juarez without being able to recover the level he had with Gallos.
With the refrain of being Brazilian, the midfielder settled on royal soil with Los Incomparables in 2010. In the end, he only played 685 minutes in two tournaments due to injuries, leaving without pain or glory back to his country with the Botafogo.
