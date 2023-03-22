Here are ten signings of the cats that nobody ever understood:

You don’t remember him because you’re very young, but Tigres became so obsessed with having his Suazo that he brought a bald vato and gave him number 26, the great Edno Cunha. pic.twitter.com/VOLBR0ETVF — Rayado de Torreon (@YSoyRayado) July 23, 2019

The forward arrived in 2012 achieving four goals and three assists in 22 games. He only stayed that year and went to Japan with the cherry blossom osaka.

He was only there that semester because he returned to his country with The Scoundrel. Perhaps it was thought that by having played in River Plate and villarreal in its beginnings, it was going to be a good reinforcement to the attack.

❌ Players who should not have reached #tigers ❌ We started: Rolando Zárate#YoConTigres 🐯🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/FwAsXusJKe — Only Tigers (@solotigres) April 10, 2020

The forward was on loan with the cats in 2006 without scoring a single goal, so he went to La Pandilla. He just came from Saudi Arabia and having wandered from Argentina, Spain and Scotland.

The Brazilian Laurenco Aundrade returns to Tigres for the #GritaMexicoA21as an assistant of the under 16 team. Andrade defended the cats in Summer 2002, in addition to having been part of Tigrillos and the Monterrey Flash. pic.twitter.com/nhmU9kaqze – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) July 22, 2021

Emilio Martinez 🇵🇾

The one who supposedly missed a penalty on purpose with Tigres against Libertad in the Libertadores 2006 pic.twitter.com/acwe3X0dJW – History Liga MX (@History_LigaMX) October 25, 2018

The defender recorded 31 matches and one goal with the team between 2005 and 2006, moving to the ranks of Saints Lagoon.

The defender even went to the 2011 Copa América with the Mexican U-22 team, but received very few opportunities with the cats with only five games played.

Later he was sent on loan with roadrunner, atlantean and juarez without being able to recover the level he had with Gallos.