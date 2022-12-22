The 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Malagón, America’s new goalkeeper

With the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to Italian soccer, goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez is expected to remain as the starter, while Malagón would become the second goalkeeper for the American team.

Here we present the 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Ángel Malagón, the new signing of América.

Without a doubt, an amount that could seem high, although it goes according to his abilities under the three sticks.

The first was that of Monarchs Morelia, the team that saw him born in football in 2015, where he played 24 games; Already by 2020, he was signed by the Rays of the Necaxaplaying a total of 72 games.

In the last tournament, Malagón and the Hidrorayos stayed in the playoffs, when they fell to Tigres 2-0 on the Universitario stadium.

On that occasion he played three games in the gold obtained in Mexico. At the 2020 Japan Olympic Games, he was also part of the squad that won bronze, although he did not see activity.

It was an interview where the goalkeeper himself mentioned that by going out with a girlfriend, he broke with the club: “They fired me for indiscipline”, “They (Santos) had to send an email and they didn’t. Either there was internet at home and we didn’t eat or we ate and there was no internet; the economic situation was not easy”he detailed.

In an interview, the América goalkeeper revealed that he always wanted to be like Oswaldo, since he was fascinated by Sánchez’s matches when he was a Chivas player.

“When I was about 4, 5 years old and Chivas played at 12 noon and we watched their games, I told my dad: ‘I want to be like that man.’ Oswaldo was practically my godfather.”revealed.

Malagón mentioned in an interview that when he left third year of high school, they needed a godfather, and he wanted it to be Oswaldo. Although the goalkeeper could not attend, but he sent a representative and sent him a gift.

“I was in high school in Torreón and I was already out of third grade. We had to have a best man to join us at the party. In my peasant dream I thought of telling Oswaldo, I asked him and he said yes. In the end he couldn’t because he went on vacation, but he sent the goalkeeping coach (Arturo Cruz) and he sent me a watch as a gift, it was impressive. Then when we met he gave me a shirt, I think, from the World Cup ”shared.

“I believe a lot in God and I know that he imposes and adjusts the times to his measure and in his own way, hence the phrase ‘God’s timing is perfect.’ I dream of playing in a World Cup and I know it will happen at some point”. manifested.

“I used to tell my mom that the news was like a low blow, as if they had poured ice water on my head. It was a very strong impression”.

“I am the oldest grandson and every weekend I went to eat with my grandfather, either by the river or the ravine or other places in Zamora. It will always be a very important image in my life. Through him I learned a taste for soccer, through him I learned to work”sentenced.