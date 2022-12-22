The 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Malagón, America’s new goalkeeper

the mexican goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon became the new hire of the eagles of america ahead of the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
With the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to Italian soccer, goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez is expected to remain as the starter, while Malagón would become the second goalkeeper for the American team.
Here we present the 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Ángel Malagón, the new signing of América.
10. His age
It was March 2, 1997 when goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón saw the light of day in Zamora, Michoacán. Currently has 25 years oldand is one of the best Mexican goalkeepers at the moment.
9. Its market value
On the other hand, according to information from the portal transfer marktthe market value of Luis Ángel Malagón is around 3.50 million dollars.
Without a doubt, an amount that could seem high, although it goes according to his abilities under the three sticks.
8. All your equipment
With 7 years already spent as a professional soccer player, the Mexican goalkeeper from Michoacán has defended the gates of two clubs.
The first was that of Monarchs Morelia, the team that saw him born in football in 2015, where he played 24 games; Already by 2020, he was signed by the Rays of the Necaxaplaying a total of 72 games.
7. All their leagues
The new American signing already knows what it is to play the Big Party. With those from Aguascalientes he was in 3 leagueswhile with the Monarchy it registered 1 defining instance.
In the last tournament, Malagón and the Hidrorayos stayed in the playoffs, when they fell to Tigres 2-0 on the Universitario stadium.
6. Participation with the Tri
At the time, goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón tried his luck with the Mexican Under 23 team, where he gained the confidence of coach Jaime Lozano to play the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers.
On that occasion he played three games in the gold obtained in Mexico. At the 2020 Japan Olympic Games, he was also part of the squad that won bronze, although he did not see activity.
5. He was fired from Santos Laguna
A subject that is little known by the fans is that at the time, Luis Ángel Malagón was part of the basic forces of Santos Laguna, a team where he was fired for indiscipline.
It was an interview where the goalkeeper himself mentioned that by going out with a girlfriend, he broke with the club: “They fired me for indiscipline”, “They (Santos) had to send an email and they didn’t. Either there was internet at home and we didn’t eat or we ate and there was no internet; the economic situation was not easy”he detailed.
4. His idol goalkeeper
On the other hand, Luis Ángel Malagón’s idol goalkeeper is the now commentator Oswaldo Sánchez, whom he considers as his ‘godfather’.
In an interview, the América goalkeeper revealed that he always wanted to be like Oswaldo, since he was fascinated by Sánchez’s matches when he was a Chivas player.
“When I was about 4, 5 years old and Chivas played at 12 noon and we watched their games, I told my dad: ‘I want to be like that man.’ Oswaldo was practically my godfather.”revealed.
3. Oswaldo’s Gift
Luis Malagón is the clear example that dreams come true. And it is that he always dreamed of being like Oswaldo, and he worked at forced marches until the former goalkeeper was his ‘godfather’.
Malagón mentioned in an interview that when he left third year of high school, they needed a godfather, and he wanted it to be Oswaldo. Although the goalkeeper could not attend, but he sent a representative and sent him a gift.
“I was in high school in Torreón and I was already out of third grade. We had to have a best man to join us at the party. In my peasant dream I thought of telling Oswaldo, I asked him and he said yes. In the end he couldn’t because he went on vacation, but he sent the goalkeeping coach (Arturo Cruz) and he sent me a watch as a gift, it was impressive. Then when we met he gave me a shirt, I think, from the World Cup ”shared.
2. His ultimate dream
Luis Ángel Malagón’s ultimate dream as a professional footballer is to be able to play a world Cup. It was in an interview for ESPN where the American goalkeeper confessed that he wants to participate in a summer fair, and he is fully confident that it will be so.
“I believe a lot in God and I know that he imposes and adjusts the times to his measure and in his own way, hence the phrase ‘God’s timing is perfect.’ I dream of playing in a World Cup and I know it will happen at some point”. manifested.
1. His grief over the loss of his grandfather
One of the people who most motivated him to be a player and who accompanied him throughout his career was his grandfather. Unfortunately, when he lost his life, Luis Ángel Malagón suffered a downturn because of everything he had experienced with his loved one.
“I used to tell my mom that the news was like a low blow, as if they had poured ice water on my head. It was a very strong impression”.
“I am the oldest grandson and every weekend I went to eat with my grandfather, either by the river or the ravine or other places in Zamora. It will always be a very important image in my life. Through him I learned a taste for soccer, through him I learned to work”sentenced.
