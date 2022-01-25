The Cruz Azul Machine team continues to study those who would be its last reinforcements to arm itself in the best way at this start of the tournament.
In fact, the footballer louis abram He is more than tied up with the cement club and is already in Mexico City to report to coach Juan Reynoso’s staff and carry out the pertinent exams.
Here we present you the 10 things that you didn’t know of the next signing of the celestial.
It was on February 27, 1996, when Luis Abram saw the light in the city of Lima, Peru. It currently has 25 years old, and is one of the most promising signings of the La Noria team for the current competition.
So far in his career, the defender has defended the cause of three clubs: Sporting Crystal, Vélez Sarsfield and more recently with Granada.
In the Spanish club he did not end up giving up and his time in the Old Continent was short-lived.
On the other hand, and according to the portal of Transfermarkt, the value of the defender in the leg market is €7 million. This is a high amount for a Mexican club, although the Machine threw the house out the window to get their services.
Although it is true that Luis Abram is a player who plays as a central defender, like the vast majority of footballers, he has scored goals in his career, achieving a total of 9 targets.
Five of those goals were scored with Sporting de Cristal, while the remaining four were made with Atlético Vélez Sarsfield.
On the other hand, the defender is a friend of his compatriot and former Cruz Azul soccer player, Yoshimar Yotun, who recently left the club, but who gave him good references to sign with the celestial.
“The truth is that Yoshi always gave me very good references from Cruz Azul”, he mentioned in an interview.
According to the first reports, Luis Abram will be signing for one year with Blue Cross. Yesterday he underwent medical tests and will report shortly to the Peruvian team, where he has become one of Gareca’s essential players.
Upon his arrival in Mexican territory last Sunday, Luis Abram said he was happy for the opportunity that the club had given him, as well as highlighting that it is a “great” team.
“Cruz Azul is a very big team here in Mexico, I come to contribute as I recently said, to learn, also together with my teammates and to achieve the club’s objectives”, he stated.
On the other hand, outside the professional courts, the Peruvian soccer player usually spends moments with his wife Celeste Casanova.
Luis Abram is used to posting photos in the company of his partner, traveling around the world.
Unfortunately for him, he was unable to succeed on the Old Continent and went unnoticed at Granada, a team where he only played 10 games, 8 in La Liga and 2 in the Copa del Rey. His performance did not end up convincing the directors and he left the rojiblanco club with more penalties than glory.
Although he was unable to win a title with Granada or Vélez Sarsfield, with Sporting de Cristal he won everything he wanted, adding 5 league championships, being the undisputed starter and leaving his name engraved on the fans of the Lima squad.
