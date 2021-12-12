Although it is true that the Andean was one of the ‘big shots’ of the leg market where he had several ‘girlfriends’, in the end, the club that threw the house out of the window to stay with him was America.

Today we present you the 10 things you didn’t know of the new American player.

Uriel Salmerón García | Dec 9, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 11, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 8, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 9, 2021

With this brand, the Chilean midfielder left the ranks of Santos Laguna to embark on a new path in his professional career.

Diego Valdés was the third highest-rated player in Santos, just behind Matheus Doria ($ 7 million) and Fernando Gorriarán ($ 8 million).

His debut was the Audax Italiano, in 2012; subsequently, Monarcas Morelia hired his services in 2016, to later sign with Santos Laguna.

The Águilas del América team will be his fourth team as a professional, where he wants to do a good job on the pitch.

He entered at minute 77 ‘of the game wearing the shirt with number 30. That’s where the story began.

It was under the command of coach Jorge Sampaoli when he received the opportunity, being the January 28, 2015 in a friendly game against the United States team.

Unfortunately, and after the elimination of the Andean team, he could not participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Diego Valdes has already arrived to perform medical examinations in Coapa #CDMX ??? ? @TUDNMEX @GibranAraige pic.twitter.com/JSOgQQJPmO – 卄 卂 尺 ㄒ 乙  (ᑕ ♥ ᗩ) ??? (@ 17TITULOSDELIGA) December 11, 2021

According to the first reports, Valdés was summoned to meet colleagues before going on vacation. Remember that the azulcremas will be reporting on December 26.

With Audax Italiano he got 13 goals and 21 assists; with Monarcas Morelia 13 goals and 14 passes to goal; while in Santos he managed to shout a goal 21 times and cooperated with 18 assists.

Despite the interest of other Mexican squads in his services, it was the amount offered by the American managers that convinced him and his representative to agree.