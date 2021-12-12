The team of Eagles of America has given the bell when signing the former player of Santos Laguna Diego Valdes. The Chilean midfielder will be defending the creamy blue colors for Clausura 2022.
Although it is true that the Andean was one of the ‘big shots’ of the leg market where he had several ‘girlfriends’, in the end, the club that threw the house out of the window to stay with him was America.
Today we present you the 10 things you didn’t know of the new American player.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Diego Valdés played a total of 1169 minutes in the Tournament Grita México 2021. These are summarized in 15 games, 13 as a starter and 5 goals.
With this brand, the Chilean midfielder left the ranks of Santos Laguna to embark on a new path in his professional career.
According to information on the portal Transfermarkt, the value of the 27-year-old player, is appraised at $ 6 million.
Diego Valdés was the third highest-rated player in Santos, just behind Matheus Doria ($ 7 million) and Fernando Gorriarán ($ 8 million).
Although it is true that he is not a young player, nor a mature one, the midfielder has only played for three teams in his career.
His debut was the Audax Italiano, in 2012; subsequently, Monarcas Morelia hired his services in 2016, to later sign with Santos Laguna.
The Águilas del América team will be his fourth team as a professional, where he wants to do a good job on the pitch.
The Andean was one of the key pieces of the whole of the Comarca Lagunera. In total, Valdés played 101 games, scoring 21 goals and cooperating with 18 assists.
The player was trying his luck from the lower ranks of Audax Italiano. Was the September 14, 2012 when he made his professional debut in a match against the Catholic University.
He entered at minute 77 ‘of the game wearing the shirt with number 30. That’s where the story began.
Thanks to his good performance on the field, it didn’t take long for Diego Valdés’s first call-up with the Chile team to appear.
It was under the command of coach Jorge Sampaoli when he received the opportunity, being the January 28, 2015 in a friendly game against the United States team.
Unfortunately, and after the elimination of the Andean team, he could not participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Last Friday the midfielder was in the vicinity of América to perform some medical check-ups, being received by the Director of Sports Development Diego Ramírez, who was in charge of presenting him to the group and coaching staff.
According to the first reports, Valdés was summoned to meet colleagues before going on vacation. Remember that the azulcremas will be reporting on December 26.
So far, and after having played in three teams professionally, the Chilean has managed to score a total of 47 goals in his playing career.
With Audax Italiano he got 13 goals and 21 assists; with Monarcas Morelia 13 goals and 14 passes to goal; while in Santos he managed to shout a goal 21 times and cooperated with 18 assists.
Although it is true that its value in the leg market is 6 million dollars, the Águilas del América team threw the house out the window to seal the contract for 12 million greens.
Despite the interest of other Mexican squads in his services, it was the amount offered by the American managers that convinced him and his representative to agree.
With information from La Tercera, the Chilean player will be receiving a payroll of just over $ 1.8 million annually for each year, this until 2025, which is when your contract ends.
#Diego #Valdés #Americas #player
Leave a Reply