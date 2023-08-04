Captain for the first time in the segment with Barça, Rafa speaks like a senator, he has taken responsibility and is helping the new ones to integrate. How long gone are the times when… he didn’t listen to Ibra

Among the folds of a certain embarrassment about the offensive phase expressed by Pioli after Barça (“We don’t want to have only Leao as an option”), however, an obvious truth is hidden: Milan changes, indeed is put into a centrifuge, greets absolute protagonists and it welcomes others, but in all of this the guiding star that shines over Milanello has now become that of Rafa.

growth — Ibra has done his job as pack leader – excellently – and now, in the first real season without the Swede in the locker room – heirs are needed. Tonali was, but he's gone. Maignan and Giroud for example are, but Rafa is studying the role with application. And most importantly, profit. Raise your hand who, only a year ago, would have bet on such a fast and profitable mental growth. You hear him talk, and he sounds like a senator. He tells how he imagines Milan, how he imagines himself, what he would like for his career. He doesn't particularly like interviews and in fact he declares himself damned shy. That's why he says he pours emotions and thoughts into music, a world in which he is doing very well (two albums already out of the oven). When you grow up, however, and the role increases in importance, you need to have the personality even when you speak. Demonstrate that you have broad shoulders even in the eyes of the club and the coach. So it's useful to go and get his words back after the match against Barcelona. "The armband is an emotion I've been waiting for a long time. When I saw Theo leave, I told him 'give it to me, I have to wear it'. I would like to do it in important matches too".

stimuli — Yes, it was his baptism as Rossoneri captain, and never mind if it wasn't an official match. He counts everything that moves behind that band. For example, the application in work that Pioli and the club recognized in him last season. At one point Ibra had given up: "I couldn't stimulate him, if he doesn't help himself no one can help him. Then he changed completely, he figured out what to do on his own". His words from about a year and a half ago and perhaps it is even better that Rafa has turned completely with his head, rather than remaining under the umbrella of Zlatan. In recent days he has said things like "we are strong, the new ones have raised the level", but also "now I feel more mature, a leader in the team. I think it is the right club to continue with my career and achieve other goals such as winning the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or".

option — The renewal of the contract undoubtedly gave him a lot of responsibility. Months of waiting, of uncertainty, often of tension, ended with a white smoke that at a certain point had become very distant. Management and coach said they had repeated to exhaustion that Milan, at this moment in his career, would have been the best option to continue to grow. And the renewal that made him the highest paid player in the squad has accelerated the maturation process. He is the star of the team and he knows it. That's why he speaks as a leader, as he said he feels. A leader who somehow also "markets", pleading the Rossoneri cause. As with Okafor. "Milan is a historic, great club. It's not easy to show everyone what I'm here for, but I certainly try to help the young players who arrive", he told us a few days ago. For the record: Okafor said he couldn't wait to play with him. Obviously the rest is told on the pitch, and it is also told very well in a friendly match at the beginning of August, against the Spanish champion team: when Rafa lights up, Milan can hurt any opponent. When he presses play, like in a recording studio, there are potentially goals. Ah, we forgot: this year he will have the number 10 on his shoulders. Asked for and obtained. It's a Milan that revolves around Rafa.