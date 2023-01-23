Football, especially European football, has become much more than just entertainment for fans and many of the clubs are already beginning to operate as companies, so their profits are getting bigger. Mainly, these are linked to sports performance since the better your performance, the more money you end up entering the club’s coffers, but it is also related to the marketing and advertising that these institutions have.
The consultancy Deloitte carried out a study and determined that these were the 10 clubs with the highest income in the world during the 2021/22 season:
The Gunners performed well in the Premier League, which allowed them to acquire a lot of money, but they failed to enter the Champions League. They have a very attractive stadium to meet and watch matches.
Much of this number is due to their new stadium (which is fantastic) and Champions League qualification which brings a lot of money to Premier League teams.
The Blues had a chaotic season with the change of ownership with the departure of Román Abramovic but they knew how to maintain the interest of their fans and be able to qualify for the most important tournament in the world at club level for this current campaign.
The Blaugrana team has dropped places due to the departure of Lionel Messi but they managed to stay in this TOP 10 thanks to what they represent but they also had the help of the arrival of a new sponsor such as Spotify, which took the name of the Camp Nou.
The only German team that belongs to this list. The Bavarians are the clear dominators of their football but they also generate a lot of income due to the huge number of fans they have around the world.
One of the most economically powerful teams in the world that saw its popularity increase with the arrival of Lionel Messi, the best player in football history. In addition, it has a large number of sponsors, especially in Arab lands.
The Red Devils did not have their best season, they did not qualify for the Champions League but they are at this level because of the huge number of fans they have all over the world, especially in Asia. Little by little they are returning to the foreground of European football.
The Anfield Road team has a special history added to a great presence both in the Premier League and in European competitions where it has reached decisive stages in recent seasons.
The most important team in the world. Winner of the League and the Champions League last season. He is also known in every corner of the planet and has a huge number of fans.
The Citizens have dominated English football for a few seasons but have not yet been able to capture their dominance at the continental level. Obviously they have a huge amount of Arab money but his great sporting performance puts him at the top of this list.
It should be noted that 6 of these 10 teams are part of the Premier League and that this league is known as the best in the world and that it has an impressive prize system that benefits the best teams in the standings. This is because, especially, their television rights are very expensive and the best broadcasting companies fight to be able to show their matches on their channels.
#teams #income #season
Leave a Reply