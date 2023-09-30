These players can prove very useful in EAFC 24 to combat the pace traders of Ultimate Team and Career mode, using their superior physiques to keep opponents at bay.

The 70-point colossus will join his former club Estudiantes RC in the Argentine second division this January, meaning we could lose him from the game entirely. Ferreyra has 94 strength but only 38 pace, so it probably won’t be a big mistake.

Mainz’s mammoth attacker is 79 overall in EAFC 24, with 94 strength, but like Ferreyra and many others in the top ten, his lack of pace makes him fairly useless in the game, unless crossing becomes the new meta.

His strength of 94 makes him hard to beat and his appearance in last season’s League One Team of the Year saw him earn an overall upgrade of two.

The striker has seen an overall drop of two with the Colombian dropping to 81, but his strength of 95 maintains his status as one of the strongest players in EAFC 24.

Like fellow Serie A striker Zapata, the former Chelsea player also has a strength of 95 despite being downgraded to 84 overall. His 80 pace and 84 shot make him an interesting prospect.

Ironically, the 64-rated, 68-pace striker used to play for Quick Boys in Holland.

The 6’6 center back is certainly a worthy opponent for even the toughest center forwards in the league, and the 69-rated Serbian also boasts 95 strength.

The 6’5 defender also has 95 strength and has right back as an alternative position, but with just 73 pace he may be best suited in the centre.

Dike has 96 strength, adding to a card rating of 71. At just 23 years old, he could be in Career Mode instead of Ultimate Team.

The Czech striker boasts 96 strength and a 73 card in EAFC and can be all yours for just 500 coins in Ultimate Team.

Take him and Dike upstairs together and you’ll be cooking.