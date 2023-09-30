There are a lot of absolute units in EA Sports FC 24. Some of them look more like Olympic shot putters than footballers and perhaps spend more time in the gym than on the training field.
These players can prove very useful in EAFC 24 to combat the pace traders of Ultimate Team and Career mode, using their superior physiques to keep opponents at bay.
If you want to build a team of Greek gods, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the ten strongest players in EA Sports FC 24.
Argentine centre-back Nicolás Ferreyra is not a man to mess with. The defender plays for the Bolivian team Bolívar, but he has floated around several clubs in South America.
The 70-point colossus will join his former club Estudiantes RC in the Argentine second division this January, meaning we could lose him from the game entirely. Ferreyra has 94 strength but only 38 pace, so it probably won’t be a big mistake.
6’4 forward Ludovic Ajorque has proven to be more than just a target since arriving in the Bundesliga. The striker spent his entire career in France, coming to the fore with Strasbourg, but managed six goals in 17 Bundesliga games in the second half of last season.
Mainz’s mammoth attacker is 79 overall in EAFC 24, with 94 strength, but like Ferreyra and many others in the top ten, his lack of pace makes him fairly useless in the game, unless crossing becomes the new meta.
Going down to League One, we have Ricardo Santos from Bolton. The Portuguese centre-back has played his entire career in England, including several spells outside the Football League, and is ranked 70th overall in EAFC.
His strength of 94 makes him hard to beat and his appearance in last season’s League One Team of the Year saw him earn an overall upgrade of two.
Duván Zapata endured a difficult season with Atalanta last season, managing just two goals in 25 Serie A games, and subsequently moved to Torino this summer.
The striker has seen an overall drop of two with the Colombian dropping to 81, but his strength of 95 maintains his status as one of the strongest players in EAFC 24.
Romelu Lukaku is known as one of the most important men in football. The striker is huge, intimidating defenders with his best strength, something he hopes to do now in Roma colors.
Like fellow Serie A striker Zapata, the former Chelsea player also has a strength of 95 despite being downgraded to 84 overall. His 80 pace and 84 shot make him an interesting prospect.
Kay Tejan, Dutch striker for Polish team LKS Lodz, is probably not a player you will face often in EAFC 24. However, he is still someone to keep an eye on given his 95 strength.
Ironically, the 64-rated, 68-pace striker used to play for Quick Boys in Holland.
Vukotic, who now plays in the German second division with Wehen Wiesbaden following his move from Belgium in the summer, has a whole new set of opponents to test his strength against.
The 6’6 center back is certainly a worthy opponent for even the toughest center forwards in the league, and the 69-rated Serbian also boasts 95 strength.
Dortmund not only have the second fastest player in the game, Karim Adeyemi, but they also have the third strongest, Niklas Sule. The huge centre-back is back to his best after a mixed career at Bayern Munich, and currently has an 84-rated card at EAFC.
The 6’5 defender also has 95 strength and has right back as an alternative position, but with just 73 pace he may be best suited in the centre.
The West Brom striker may not be the tallest at 6’1, but he more than makes up for it in strength. He is the cousin of a former FIFA legend, Emmanuel Emenike, although he may not be as dominated.
Dike has 96 strength, adding to a card rating of 71. At just 23 years old, he could be in Career Mode instead of Ultimate Team.
Tomas Chory may look familiar to some after his brace against Barcelona in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, as the 6’6 striker is a real problem for opposing defenders due to his height and physique. .
The Czech striker boasts 96 strength and a 73 card in EAFC and can be all yours for just 500 coins in Ultimate Team.
Take him and Dike upstairs together and you’ll be cooking.
