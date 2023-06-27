The European tournament for the under-21 teams is currently taking place. This tournament, which is taking place in Georgia and Romania, will be played until July 8. We are seeing that there is a high level in the competition, so we are going to bring you the best players to take into account in the competition
Next, the stars to follow in this Europe sub-21
The recent signing from Newcastle has already been international with the senior team and is now displaying his good football in this international tournament. He has established himself, before his departure to England, in a fundamental piece of an AC Milan that once again was one of the greats of Italy.
He became great at Ajax and from there he headed for a Bayern Munich in which he has had few opportunities. Even so, the football that this player treasures is undeniable, he played the World Cup with the Netherlands.
He started the campaign with Arsenal but due to a groin injury he was sidelined for three months at the start of the competition. He is now one of the most talented players in the English team and one of the top scorers so far in the European under-21.
Chelsea paid Shaktar Donetsk for his signing the amount of 100 million euros, which means that the focus of attention every time Ukraine plays is on him. With the London team he has not had the expected performance.
He is the youngest player to have scored a goal in the Bundesliga and was also the youngest player in the last World Cup. He is now just coming of age and is one of the best players in the tournament.
There are many great Europeans who have noticed Gabri Veiga after the great performance he has given at Celta de Vigo this season. The president of the Galician club has already said that in the event of a sale they would accept the clause of 40 million euros.
The Frenchman is an indisputable player at Olympique de Lyon and is now one of the great stars of the French team in this tournament.
The English player from Forest has had a great campaign drawing the attention of many. He is a player with a great talent for this football.
He has been one of the key pieces at Athletic Club Bilbao this season. He has great football maturity, which makes him a key player for La Rojita.
One of the Premier League revelations at Aston Villa. He is now a standout player for England’s under-21 team.
#stars #follow #European #sub21
Leave a Reply