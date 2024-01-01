The Spanish team is a team that stands out for the potential it has to dominate in the future, when all its young talents have matured in football. There are many players who have great quality in their boots.
Now that 2023 has ended, we bring you a list of the 10 most valuable Spanish players of the last year, according to the renowned Transfermarkt platform:
We start this list with Nico Williams. The Athletic Club de Bilbao player is a key piece in his team's game. He currently has a market value of 50 million euros.
The only player who is not a midfielder, and he is also one of the full-backs with the greatest projection in world football. Another FC Barcelona project that works and that in less than a season took away Jordi Alba's starting position, providing a lot of solidity in defense and also depth in attack.
Real Sociedad has become a machine for producing young talents, and in the midfield they have Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi. As with Gavi and Pedri, Merino and Zubimendi are undeniable owners of their team's midfield, and with a Real Sociedad that likes to play with the ball, they are two key pieces. The young player has a value of 50 million euros
Another Real Sociedad player who appears as one of the most expensive on the national scene. Mikel Oyarzabal has reached a value of 50 million euros
Like the previous players, the Real Sociedad midfielder is another of the most valuable Spanish players with a value of 50 million euros.
Dani Olmo has been in the national team squad for quite some time now, and with both Luis Enrique and Luis de la Fuente he has had an important role with Spain. At Leipzig there was a moment when it seemed like he would have no place, but he has silenced the doubts with goals. The one from RB Leipzig has a value of 50 million euros.
Another young talent born in the FC Barcelona youth academy. Lamine Yamal is one of the most valuable Spanish players with a market value of 60 million euros.
Another FC Barcelona midfielder who, despite his young age, is already one of the best players in his position. Pedri is one of the most valuable Spanish players with a value of 90 million euros.
The young FC Barcelona player is one of the great talents on the football scene, a shame about the severe injury he suffered with the Spanish team. The young Andalusian player has a market value of 90 million euros.
The Manchester City midfielder has quickly become one of the most important pieces of a team that seems unstoppable. Rodri was the MVP of the Champions League final and the Club World Cup final. Added to his control over the pace of the game is a scoring aspect that makes them unstoppable.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Club
|
Worth
|
1
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
110M
|
2
|
Gavi
|
FC Barcelona
|
90M
|
3
|
Pedri
|
FC Barcelona
|
90M
|
4
|
Lamine Yamal
|
FC Barcelona
|
60M
|
5
|
Dani Olmo
|
RB Leipzig
|
50M
|
6
|
Mikel Merino
|
Real society
|
50M
|
7
|
Mikel Oyarzabal
|
Real society
|
50M
|
8
|
Martin Zubimendi
|
Real society
|
50M
|
9
|
Alejandro Balde
|
FC Barcelona
|
50M
|
10
|
Nico Williams
|
Athletic Club of Bilbao
|
50M
