The 10 signings that Cruz Azul could bring for the next tournament

One of the teams that is analyzing a lot on the subject of reinforcements is La Máquina, since there are several footballers who are on the tightrope to leave the institution after their poor performance.

Here are ten signings that the sky-blue club could bring for A2023:

However, the daily record warned at the same time that neither the Celta Vigo nor the goalkeeper have been contacted by the celestial directive, although in any case, before the next goodbye of Jesus Crown and little confidence in Andres Gudino and sebastian juryIt does not seem unreasonable that he is really seen in La Noria.

The team of Tuca Ferretti has suffered a lot in terms of defense because the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori it’s not just a solution and Julio Dominguez continues to be disowned by the fans.

The defender, who can also play as a left back, has extensive experience in Aztec football because before joining La Pandilla he played with Monarchs Morelia and Mazatlan.

A few days ago, the journalist david faitelson He revealed that one of the names that Ferretti wants to punctuate the attack is the South American, who would have the opportunity to play in one of the historical teams of Mexican soccer.

The pivot has been regular since his arrival in San Nicolás de los Garza and there is no doubt that he would be a great reinforcement, although it must be taken into account that he also has other offers on the horizon, especially in Brazil.

The Laguna captain has lost ownership after being injured and the good level of his teammates, but he is a player who also fills the eye of ferretti.

As already mentioned, in Blue Cross Someone is urgently needed to lead the central defense and the defender would be the right one for that task.

Therefore, the Argentine is being sought, although it is said that the directive of cougars He has already rejected the offer, but anything can happen due to the sad present that the auriazul club is going through, in one of those the striker finally decides to change scenery to fight for something more.

The Titan has the credentials to be that defensive pillar in the sky-blue club because he already knows what it is to defend a big team like Chivaswas champion with tigers Shining several times, he played in Germany and Italy and was a World Cup player in 2018.

The big problem would be the salary, but apart from that, it would be quite tempting for the defender to wear the elastic of Blue Cross.

The defender ended up starting, apart from the coaching staff liked his delivery, however, they could not reach the price for Guadalajara to transfer him completely.

Now, the board could once again make an attempt to bring him into their ranks, since Grief remains in rhythm by being the starter and captain of the Necaxa.

the captain of striped He has been put out of the royal team several times, even when his level has remained stable.

That chance could be taken by La Máquina to win over an experienced player who knows the MX League.

The attacker is another of the acquaintances of ferrettiso that would make it easier for him to reach La Noria, especially due to the urgency of improving the attack and giving internal competition to both Uriel Antuna and the Argentine Carlos Rotondiwho feel safe and immovable before the little competition that the substitutes give.