The 10 signings that Cruz Azul could bring for the next tournament

There is still a long time to go before the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Tournament comes to an end, since the regular phase is still being played, however, some clubs are already thinking about how to strengthen themselves for the Apertura 2023.
One of the teams that is analyzing a lot on the subject of reinforcements is La Máquina, since there are several footballers who are on the tightrope to leave the institution after their poor performance.
Here are ten signings that the sky-blue club could bring for A2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Although the Argentine goalkeeper is more closely related to America, even he himself longs to return to Coapa, some rumors have already been revealed that La Máquina wants it at the request of the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti.
However, the daily record warned at the same time that neither the Celta Vigo nor the goalkeeper have been contacted by the celestial directive, although in any case, before the next goodbye of Jesus Crown and little confidence in Andres Gudino and sebastian juryIt does not seem unreasonable that he is really seen in La Noria.
The Chilean has a relief role in stripedso maybe the royal directive would have no problem letting him out.
The team of Tuca Ferretti has suffered a lot in terms of defense because the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori it’s not just a solution and Julio Dominguez continues to be disowned by the fans.
The defender, who can also play as a left back, has extensive experience in Aztec football because before joining La Pandilla he played with Monarchs Morelia and Mazatlan.
It is a reality that the Colombian found his best level with the shirt of the Atlaswhere he was already a two-time champion, for this reason, several have pointed out to ask about his services, there was even talk of English football in the last transfer markets.
A few days ago, the journalist david faitelson He revealed that one of the names that Ferretti wants to punctuate the attack is the South American, who would have the opportunity to play in one of the historical teams of Mexican soccer.
The Brazilian’s agent recently revealed that if his protégé was not renewed for three years, then they would leave the club. Given this scenario, it is likely that he can land in the capital, since he is one of the trusted men of ferretti.
The pivot has been regular since his arrival in San Nicolás de los Garza and there is no doubt that he would be a great reinforcement, although it must be taken into account that he also has other offers on the horizon, especially in Brazil.
It’s no secret that the Brazilian’s name has been mentioned countless times for abandoning Saints Lagoonsince it is the pillar of the rear.
The Laguna captain has lost ownership after being injured and the good level of his teammates, but he is a player who also fills the eye of ferretti.
As already mentioned, in Blue Cross Someone is urgently needed to lead the central defense and the defender would be the right one for that task.
Since the departure of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and Santiago Gimenezthe sky-blue team has not found who will become that benchmark for the goal because the current strikers like the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneirothe Ecuadorian michael estradathe Chilean Ivan Morales and the Argentine Augusto Lotti they have not been able to shine and are far from being a solution.
Therefore, the Argentine is being sought, although it is said that the directive of cougars He has already rejected the offer, but anything can happen due to the sad present that the auriazul club is going through, in one of those the striker finally decides to change scenery to fight for something more.
Another of the striking options to reinforce the central cement behind is the element of Juarez Braves.
The Titan has the credentials to be that defensive pillar in the sky-blue club because he already knows what it is to defend a big team like Chivaswas champion with tigers Shining several times, he played in Germany and Italy and was a World Cup player in 2018.
The big problem would be the salary, but apart from that, it would be quite tempting for the defender to wear the elastic of Blue Cross.
A few tournaments ago, the defender was a surprise with La Máquina, since he arrived on loan from Chivaswho had him punished without playing with the team.
The defender ended up starting, apart from the coaching staff liked his delivery, however, they could not reach the price for Guadalajara to transfer him completely.
Now, the board could once again make an attempt to bring him into their ranks, since Grief remains in rhythm by being the starter and captain of the Necaxa.
Several teams from Italy are known to be after the bones of Erik Lira. For this reason, the pivot could leave the institution and a position would remain vacant in his place, where the Paraguayan could look very good.
the captain of striped He has been put out of the royal team several times, even when his level has remained stable.
That chance could be taken by La Máquina to win over an experienced player who knows the MX League.
The Tooth has never been able to find in the tigers the leading role that he has always sought, therefore, it would not be unusual for him to take the first proposal to leave.
The attacker is another of the acquaintances of ferrettiso that would make it easier for him to reach La Noria, especially due to the urgency of improving the attack and giving internal competition to both Uriel Antuna and the Argentine Carlos Rotondiwho feel safe and immovable before the little competition that the substitutes give.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#signings #Cruz #Azul #bring #tournament