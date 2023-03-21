The 10 signings of Rayados that nobody ever understood

In recent years, the Rayados de Monterrey team has been characterized as one of the most millionaire squads in the competition.
Players of all kinds have passed through its ranks, both national and foreign, and despite being one of the squads with the least turnover, there have been some strange signings.
Today in 90min we present you the 10 Rayados signings that nobody ever understood.
10. Rodolfo Pizarro
One of the signings that nobody knows how it happened was that of Rodolfo Pizarro. The Mexican soccer player lived his first stage with Monterrey in 2018 from Chivas, however his low level caused him to go to Inter Miami in the MLS where the story was the same.
Even so, in 2022 again the managers decide to bet on their services so that the winger could get the thorn out, although nothing happened and it was one of the worst hires.
9. Duvan Vergara
Duvan Vergara He is another of the players that nobody knows how he came to Monterrey. In 2021 he signed with La Pandilla and arrived with few reflectors from América de Cali where he had a discreet step.
The strange thing about this signing is that in none of his previous teams he was a benchmark, in addition to being an expensive player, with a high payroll and who is not left alone by injuries.
8.Vincent Jansen
In the Opening 2019, Rayados de Monterrey threw the house out the window and gave the bombshell by hiring the Dutchman vincent janssen.
The exotic player nicknamed the ‘Bull’ for his bulk, caught the attention of the general public, and it was learned that with this signing they wanted to compete with their staunch rival with their French star André-Pierre Gignac.
However, the one from the Netherlands was in debt and never ended up giving the last stretch. In addition to pointing out that fortune was not in his favor in Mexican soccer. He left the team in 2022.
7. Ake Wolf
the sprinter ake wolf He signed a contract with the Monterrey team prior to the Clausura 2020. Few really know for what reason he was signed, since he came from a step with chiaroscuro in the Querétaro squad where he only shone because of the speed of his game.
With La Pandilla, the striker played 27 games scoring 7 goals, in addition to having lifted the MX Cup. He only spent one season at the club.
6. Adrian Mora
Another of the signings that nobody understood with Monterrey was that of the Mexican defender Adrian Mora. Now a player from Juárez and youth squad from Toluca, he only had slight sparks with the Red Devils, a team where he left through the back door due to his poor performance and constant mistakes.
Even so, Monterrey gave him a vote of confidence and paid for the footballer’s letter, who only played 3 games with the royal team.
5. Jonathan Urretavizcaya
In 2018 Rayados announced the hiring of the Uruguayan Jonathan Urretavizcayawho came from Pachuca.
In the northern club he never ended up fitting in, and after a year in the institution, he left with more pain than glory, getting 33 games, 2 goals and 5 assists.
4. Angel Zaldivar
Angel Zaldivar joins this list as another of the footballers that no one knows how he came to Rayados de Monterrey.
In 2019, the royal long-pants bet on his services after failing to perform in Chivas, and the story was similar in Rayados, where he could only score 3 goals in his stay that lasted one season.
3. Miguel Layun
the side Miguel Layun It was another of the rare signings that occurred in Monterrey. After a time with chiaroscuro in European soccer, in 2019 Rayados decided to repatriate him to defend the cause of La Pandilla.
At the club he played 89 games and nothing relevant happened with him, although in this time he won a league title, an MX Cup and two Champions League titles with the team.
2. Adam Bareiro
In 2022 Monterrey announced the hiring of Adam Bareiroa player with few credentials and little known in Mexican soccer, except for his few games played at Atlético San Luis.
The Paraguayan striker only played 8 games and no one knows how he was hired with little technique and few reflectors.
1. Alexander Dominguez
Another of the strangest contracts that have been seen in recent years in Monterrey was that of the goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.
The lanky goal signed with La Pandilla in 2016, although due to his poor performances under the three sticks, in 2017 he left the team. He played 19 games and received 21 goals.
