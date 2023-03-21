The 10 signings of Rayados that nobody ever understood

Players of all kinds have passed through its ranks, both national and foreign, and despite being one of the squads with the least turnover, there have been some strange signings.

Today in 90min we present you the 10 Rayados signings that nobody ever understood.

Even so, in 2022 again the managers decide to bet on their services so that the winger could get the thorn out, although nothing happened and it was one of the worst hires.

The strange thing about this signing is that in none of his previous teams he was a benchmark, in addition to being an expensive player, with a high payroll and who is not left alone by injuries.

The exotic player nicknamed the ‘Bull’ for his bulk, caught the attention of the general public, and it was learned that with this signing they wanted to compete with their staunch rival with their French star André-Pierre Gignac.

However, the one from the Netherlands was in debt and never ended up giving the last stretch. In addition to pointing out that fortune was not in his favor in Mexican soccer. He left the team in 2022.

With La Pandilla, the striker played 27 games scoring 7 goals, in addition to having lifted the MX Cup. He only spent one season at the club.

Even so, Monterrey gave him a vote of confidence and paid for the footballer’s letter, who only played 3 games with the royal team.

In the northern club he never ended up fitting in, and after a year in the institution, he left with more pain than glory, getting 33 games, 2 goals and 5 assists.

In 2019, the royal long-pants bet on his services after failing to perform in Chivas, and the story was similar in Rayados, where he could only score 3 goals in his stay that lasted one season.

At the club he played 89 games and nothing relevant happened with him, although in this time he won a league title, an MX Cup and two Champions League titles with the team.

The Paraguayan striker only played 8 games and no one knows how he was hired with little technique and few reflectors.

The lanky goal signed with La Pandilla in 2016, although due to his poor performances under the three sticks, in 2017 he left the team. He played 19 games and received 21 goals.