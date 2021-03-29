A British company dedicated to aesthetics produced a striking study to elucidate who is the sexiest bald man in the world. To do this, he carried out a comparison of Google searches of a number of celebrities with alopecia who suffered hair loss and the opportunities in which they are related to it. adjective “sexy”.

To the surprise of many, who was the winner of the competition armed by the firm Longevita He is not an actor, a singer, or an athlete. According to the revealed, the one who appears on top of the podium is the Prince William of England, Duke of Cambridge.

Beyond being a “local” personality, the Queen of England’s grandson is described as sexy 17.6 million times, far ahead of other men perhaps with much greater popularity.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was at the top of the ranking. Photo: Reuters

Although the arbitrary nature of this game is understood, the order of those who appear in this Top Ten is striking, as well as some absences. And, of course, each one is their respective country surely has their candidates.

Top ten seductive bald men

After Prince William appears a American boxing legend. Someone who for many women should not even appear in the top bunch. This is Mike Tyson, 54, who came in second with 8.8 million mentions.

Striking. Mike Tyson, outside the ring, was second in searches. Photo: AP

Jason Statham in the movie “The Stuntman”. Photo: Press-Daniel Smith

Another Briton ranks third: Jason Statham, the actor who has us used to blows and action with his movies. He got 7.4 million results on Google that qualify him as ‘sexy’.

In the ranking they are followed in fourth place the singer Pitbull. The also American rapper, composer and music producer of Cuban origin born under the name Armando Christian Pérez added 5.4 million searches. Fifth arises a NBA glory Michael Jordan (5.3 million), sixth the American boxer Floyd Mayweather (4.3 million) and seventh the consecrated Hollywood actor, John Travolta (3.8 million).

Rapper Pitbull and singer Claudia Leitte shone with the song of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photo: AP

John Travolta and his daughter Ella.

In the eighth he climbed the ranking announced, he could not miss a “Hard to Kill” as the actor Bruce Willis (3.3 million), who knew how to conquer the heart of the beautiful Demi Moore.

And to close the list of the 10 bald and sexy celebrities are added two other stars of action movies: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who served as WWE wrestler before becoming a movie star and television (2.6 million) and Vin Diesel, the face known as Dominic Toretto in the saga “Fast and Furious” (2.3 million).

Dwayne “The Rock” ranked ninth on the list of sexy bald men Photo: AP.

Vin Diesel at the People’s Choice Awards. Photo: EFE.

About tastes little can be questioned, assure the connoisseurs and it is so. That is why there is always room to question and build, in any case, your own ranking beyond the searches that people do on the Internet.