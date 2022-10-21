Science fiction, drama and horror reign in the new releases of streaming platforms. Among the new series that land in the catalogs, ‘Notre-Dame’ stands out, which delves into the fateful afternoon and night of April 2019 when the Paris cathedral burned.

In addition, another of the expected releases this weekend is the end of the first season of ‘The House of the Dragon’. Tensions run high and the dragons take to the battlefield for what promises to be a memorable finale.

These are the premieres that you can see this Saturday and Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime and Filmin:

In April 2019, an event occurred that shocked the world. Notre Dame de Paris suffered a fire that damaged part of its structure. Now Netflix brings us a miniseries that delves into that catastrophic night. The production, moreover, is a reflection on the fate of men and women who have their own fire to put out.

With only six episodes, the series is directed by Hervé Hadmar, who wrote the script together with Olivier Bocquet. It stars Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alice Isaaz, Marie Zabukovec, Sandor Funtek, Corentin Fila, Ambroise Sabbagh and Frédéric Chau.

two Amazon Prime Video ‘The peripheral’



Science fiction is also present among the premieres this week with this series now available on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller travels to a dystopian future.

In the year 2032, Flynne Fisher (played by Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their ailing mother live in a small mountain town, Blue Ridge. The brothers earn extra money playing simulations (‘Sims’) sharing Burton’s avatar, competing for paying users to beat the game’s demanding levels. When Burton is offered the opportunity to beta test a new Sim, it is Flynne who ends up playing the game, posing as her brother, but she soon realizes that the game is more real than she ever could have imagined. : The London you are exploring actually exists in the future, in the year 2099, and one man, Wilf (Gary Carr), appears to be the key to unlocking the mystery. But what Flynne discovers at her Research Institute puts her and her family in grave danger.

For those seeking escape through romanticism, this weekend ‘Desde cero’ opens. Inspired by the famous memoirs published in ‘The New York Times’, the series focuses on an American woman who goes to study in Italy and falls in love with a Sicilian man with whom she ends up moving to the United States and establishing a life together.

The love story is threatened when an illness ends the life of her husband.

There is also room for comedy in this week’s premieres. Among the new humorous titles, ‘The Amateurs’ arrives at Disney+. This French comedy, directed by Frédéric Scotlande, follows the story of Vincent Piquet and Alban Bourne, two dim-witted men who uncover a conspiracy.

All this will lead them to be involved in organized crime, yes, they will not stop arguing among themselves.

5 Netflix ‘The Green Glove Gang’



From Poland comes another comedy that follows the adventures of Zuña, Kinga and Alicja, three elderly thieves who, after a failed robbery, are chased by the police and hide in a nursing home. All this will allow them to live a second youth and demonstrate their agile way of getting along.

6 Netflix ‘Til money do us part’



And another of the comedies that see the light this week on Netflix Spain is the Colombian fiction ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’. Starring Carmen Villalobos, Sebastián Martínez and Gregorio Pernía, it is a remake of another production from the same country that premiered in 2006 and bore the same name.

The plot is as follows: Alejandra Maldonado and Rafael Méndez come from opposite worlds and star in an unconventional romance. A car accident marks their destinies and, from that day on, their lives are not the same.

7 COSMO ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’



Set in the 1960s, ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ chronicles the investigations of Sister Boniface of the San Vicente Convent: nun, cyclist, winemaker, and part-time forensic scientist.

The Cosmo channel mixes murders and comedy in the English countryside with this new fiction.

8 Disney+ ‘American Horror Stories’ (Season 2)



The smaller and lesser known spin-off of ‘American Horror Story’ is called ‘American Horror Stories’ and this weekend its second season premieres on Disney +. The series has a new plot and cast of characters each season, with occasional connections throughout the series.

In the Ryan Murphy production there are supernatural twists, blood and gore, and all kinds of weird characters and plots.

More science fiction among the novelties, in this case with ‘Infiniti’. The 6-episode miniseries. It all begins when a decapitated and waxed body is found on a roof in Kazakhstan. The identification of the body leaves no room for doubt: the body belongs to an American astronaut who is currently on a mission to the ISS. A French astronaut, fired from the space program, and a Kazakh police officer, separated by his superiors, set out to solve this mysterious enigma.

8 hbo max ‘The House of the Dragon’ (season finale)



The expected end of the first season of ‘The House of the Dragon’ arrives this Sunday, October 23 with the premiere of the tenth chapter, in which the war for the succession of the throne continues. Already the final minutes of ‘The Green Council’, the last installment, left their mouths open, but it seems that the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ will surpass itself next week.

Tensions run high and the dragons take to the battlefield for what promises to be an unforgettable season finale.