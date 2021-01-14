Republican Liz Cheney speaks with Congressman Jaime Raskin, this Wednesday at the Capitol. ERIN SCOTT / Reuters

One more day of drama. One more day of exceptionality in a presidency full of irregularities. Declaration of impeachment against Donald Trump signed by the House of Representatives, the second in his term, has had a fundamental difference compared to the previous political trial from which he was acquitted. This time there has been no party discipline, there have been no huddles, no conversations, no meetings to ensure that Abraham Lincoln’s party voted en bloc. During the long Tuesday in the House there were accusations, insults and, finally, 10 congressmen voted together with the Democratic majority to give way to the process of condemning the president for insurrection.

These are the ten Republican members of the House of Representatives who have voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Liz cheney

“There has never been a greater betrayal on the part of a president of the United States in charge and his oath to the Constitution.” That was the statement that raised blisters among some of his co-religionists – who called for his resignation – of the number three of the Republicans in the United States House of Representatives. The words of the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s right-hand man in his two terms, came after he assured that he would vote in favor of the impeachment of Donald Trump. In a statement, Cheney noted that Trump “summoned this mob, rallied the mafia and lit the flame of the attack” against the United States on Capitol Hill on January 6. “This is a vote of conscience,” Cheney said.

John katko

The congressman from New York was the first House Republican to publicly announce that he would vote to impeach Donald Trump. In his opinion, the president had to answer for some events that have caused five deaths and have endangered democracy. Failing to bring Trump to justice in the Senate would pose “a direct threat to the future of our democracy.”

Adam kinzinger

Frequent critic of the still president of the United States, the congressman from Illinois joined the affirmative vote of the Democratic ranks, assuring that the country was in unknown territory after the serious events last day 6. Kinzinger recalled that Trump encouraged “an angry mob to storm the US Congress with the ultimate goal of stopping the certification of the votes that gave Joe Biden as the winner of the elections on November 3. The congressman declared that he was aware of the repercussions that his position could have and invited the toughest sector of the party to create a new one and abandon the Great Old Party (GOP) of Abraham Lincoln.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

The congresswoman for Washington State delivered an eloquent speech in which she asked her colleagues to accept the moral clarity that comes with acknowledging the truth. “Today I get up to position myself against our enemy. And clarify that our enemy is not the president or the president-elect but fear, ”said Herrera Beutler. “Fear is our enemy. It tells us what we want to hear, it incites anger and violence and also condemns us to silence and lack of initiative,” said the congresswoman, who ended by asking: What are they afraid of? “

Fred upton

Elected by the State of Michigan, the Republican assured that he proceeded to vote in favor of the impeachment against Trump after the president showed no regrets after what happened on Capitol Hill last week. “The time has come to say this far we have come.” Upton assured that he wanted to send a clear message that “our country will not tolerate attempts by any president to prevent the peaceful transition of power from one president to another.”

Dan Newhouse

The representative of the State of Washington since 2015 made a hard mea culpa during his speech in support of the impeachment trial. He assured that the responsibility for the tense political climate was the responsibility of the president, but also of the Republican Party, himself included, for not having spoken before against Trump’s behavior. “I will not use the process as an excuse,” he said in response to criticism from his peers on the bench about the acceleration of the procedure to impeach the outgoing president, “because Trump’s actions have no excuses,” he added.

Peter meijer

The rookie congressman from Michigan, who was just sworn into office a few days ago, argued that Trump had “betrayed his oath by trying to undermine” the constitutional process and held him responsible for inciting the insurrection that took place last week on Capitol Hill. “With the regret of my heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump,” the 33-year-old representative said in a statement before voting began. He was the fifth Republican to distance himself from the ranks of the party. Hours earlier, he had acknowledged that several of his colleagues had voted in favor of objections to electoral votes for fear of reprisals against their families.

Anthony Gonzalez

The 36-year-old representative from Ohio gave a stark speech about how the lives of members of the House and Senate and even Vice President Mike Pence were “in grave danger” because of Trump’s actions. “When I consider the full scope of the events leading up to January 6,” including the lack of response from the president when the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment, “he said.

David valadao

The 43-year-old congressman from California published a statement explaining his vote in favor of the trial against Trump, of whom he said “was, without a doubt, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on January 6 at encourage the masses of protesters to incite violence against elected officials, staff members and our representative democracy as a whole ”. Valadao just regained a seat in the House of Representatives this year, where he had served as a congressman from 2013 to 2019.

Tom rice

The vote of the 63-year-old representative of South Carolina was one of the surprises of the day since he had said on Monday that he was against an impeachment against Trump on the grounds that it would increase the division in the country. He campaigned for the president, voted for him twice, however he criticized Trump’s response to the assault on the Capitol, assuring that this “total failure is unforgivable.”

