Six months after starting a fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Spain continues to register the highest number of infections and deaths in Europe. And it is clear that with this second wave of COVID-19, something has not been done well in these months. Italy is still in a state of alarm and countries like Sweden have not needed confinement to fight the virus in the best possible way. And it is that even with the mandatory use of a mask and the appropriate restrictions, the situation is still very worrying. At sight are the figures for Madrid, where the Government and the Community are not able to reach an agreement on the limitations.

At this point in the pandemic in Spain, experts analyze what have been the failures that our country has had since the start of the pandemic in March. The analysis of the publication ‘The Conversation’ has the words of Ignacio López-Goñi, Professor of Microbiology, University of Navarra and Juan Ignacio Pérez Iglesias, Professor of Physiology, University of the Basque Country, with which they try to find the origin of the problem in Spain.

This research has led to two articles in the last two months, in The Lancet and The Lancet Publich Health, where the response that the country has given to the coronavirus is investigated, with a high level of uncertainty and the lack of decisions. The publication lists in ten rulings those that have condemned Spain in its fight against COVID-19.

1. Lack of leadership: Key element in times of crisis. During the pandemic, there have been a lack of leaders who would reach out to reach consensus, putting aside the ideologies of each one to seek a common good, the safety and health of citizens in the face of the coronavirus, which was the objective since March. A lack of leadership that has been seen – and continues to be seen – between the Government and the opposition, including the Autonomous Communities, with constant reproaches throughout the state of alarm.

2. Uncoordination: Especially between the central government and the Autonomous Communities. Another clear example of what is happening between Madrid and the Government with the restrictions that they want to impose in the capital. And it is that since the end of the state of alarm, when the autonomies took control over the pandemic, each one has looked for his own. Of course, there is a need for coordination between state, regional and municipal administrations.

3. The equivocal role of science: In a health crisis like the one we are experiencing, the role of science takes on great weight when it comes to making well-founded decisions. However, what has been seen throughout these months that policy makers have interestedly confused the supposed scientific support of their decisions with considerations of a political and economic nature. A fact that must disappear is that the opinion of science should not be the only guideline to take into account in a decision and who has the last word – and responsibility – are always the authorities. The Ministry has become an institution without powers during these months.

4. Lack of data: And here also comes a lack of coordination between the autonomous communities. In recent months, data on infections and deaths have been exposed every day, but it is not the first time that the data has had to be modified several times due to mismanagement of the numbers. It is essential to collect data in an orderly manner, with the same criteria in all communities and make them public to have the best knowledge of this pandemic and to know the real situation of this crisis.

5. The political controversy: From the first moment the pandemic was decreed, the situation has been used as a weapon among the different politicians in our country. Confrontations, reproaches … have caused the virus to have gained territory in Spain. They have turned the community problem into a political problem and everything has triggered a loss of credibility towards politicians. The crisis called for a pact between all politicians to fight the coronavirus, a broad-based pact on health, research, education and the economy. But it has only won more confusion among the citizenry.

6. Lack of pedagogy and transparency: Since the state of alarm was declared in Spain, there has been a lack of communication with the public. In a crisis situation, for the population to adopt these measures in the best possible way, it is necessary to understand the reasons why they are being taken, explain them clearly and speak clearly about the situation that is being experienced in the country. Despite multiple press conferences, confusion was still present in people’s daily lives, leading to believe that the whole truth about the pandemic was not being told. A situation that has created thousands of hoaxes and denials, in addition to fears and insecurities with contradictory messages throughout these months.

7. Quick de-escalation: Reactivating the economy became the main premise and that was the big mistake. The de-escalation process was very fast. The proximity of the summer season meant that leisure, vacations and tourism were prioritized, without taking the proper precautions (border control and quarantines, for example). The restrictions should only have been lifted in their entirety after having ensured a robust and safe healthcare system.

8. Slow response and lack of forcefulness: All the outbreaks that have occurred of coronavirus have been accompanied by a late decision of restrictions or measures by which to control the spread of the virus. Again, Madrid serves as an example. The reason for the delay has surely been the desire not to damage the economic fabric but, paradoxically, this way of acting has aggravated the economic situation itself.

9. Weakened health system:The cuts after the 2008 crisis weakened the health system. During the state of alarm, the focus was on hospital beds and ICUs. But the deficits in healthcare personnel have been glaring. Therefore, it is necessary to reinforce the templates of health personnel. It is essential now to focus and act on public health and primary care in order to reduce the number of people who have to be hospitalized. A situation that goes even further: delays in other diagnoses and treatments, altered childhood vaccination schedules, etc. and even fear among patients to keep their appointments.

10. Lack of trackers: A problem that even now remains unanswered. It has been and continues to be insufficient. In proportion to the number of inhabitants, we have had far fewer trackers than other European countries. And it is that you can not convote a virus without knowing where it is.

