02/21/2025



Updated at 14: 36h.





«Partidazo». So he called Simeone At a press conference, a few minutes after the eighth draw of the Champions League, the duel that will face the Athletic against him real Madrida clash that intuits exciting and very matched, because both have tied in the two league clashes that has played this campaign, brought with 1-1 on the scoreboard, the last last February 8 at Santiago Bernabéu.

A very intense and intimate rivalry that will have its eleven episode in European key, battery in which the white domain has been practically overwhelming. In fact, Atlético only has only victory, in the 2018 European Super Cup which was taken by 2 to 4 thanks to the goals of Diego Costa (2), Saúl and Koke, while for the meringues Benzema and Sergio Ramos of penalties scored.

In the previous nine clashes, the victory was always Blanca. The first derby took place in the semifinals of the 1958-59. Madrid took the first leg (2-1) and the return, its archienemigos (1-0). The tie in the global forced to issue a sentence in the Romareda de Málaga, a neutral field, and was Madrid the winner (2-1) with goals from Di Stéfano and Puskas. Shortly after, he would conquer his fourth European Cup against the Stade of Reims.

We would have to wait 55 years for the story to be repeated. It was in the Lisbon final (2014) And, after being advanced by Simeone thanks to Godín, a header of Ramos In the 93rd minute he forced the extension, where the Madrid players would destroy with the goals of Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano, which meant the arrival of the tenth European Cup to the Vitrinas del Bernabéu.









In the next season, a new derby arrived in the quarterfinals, and was decided by the most unexpected actor. After 178 without goals, the Mexican ‘Chicharito’ Hernándezwho had had little prominence to date, entered the history of Madrid fully by giving the pass to the semifinals, although there, his team would fall against Juventus, which in turn would give in to Barcelona in the Berlin final.

And, for the third consecutive year, one of the most equal clashes between the two largest sets in the capital took place. It was in the End of Milan of 2016. Ramos advanced his own but Carrasco, who left from the bench, forced the extension. The winner was not known to the penalty shootout where, in the last launch, Juanfran He sent his shot to the post and Christiana specialist from 11 meters, once again crowned Madrid.

The legend would be the protagonist in the semis of the 2016-17. He made a triplet in the first leg that seemed to sentence the tie, but in the return of the Calderón, two goals from Saúl and Griezmann in the first 15 minutes gave hope to the mattresses. However, ISCOafter a great play by Benzema by Banda, he took Madrid to a new final, where he would be reduced to Juventus. This is the last precedent until next March 4 or 5, at which time a new chapter of its spacing European rivalry begins.