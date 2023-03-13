What are the best-selling economy cars in Italy in the first two months of 2023? There are no surprises in the classification branched off by Unrae, dominated by models that have been resisting on the crest of the wave for some time. The ranking of the ten best-selling cars in Italy in January-February 2023 sees the Volkswagen T-Roc in fifth place with 6,794 registrations and the Toyota Yaris Cross in sixth with 6,389 units sold. They have been excluded from the following list because, although accessible especially in the entry-level versions, they belong to higher price ranges. So here are the technical data and prices of: Toyota Yaris, Fiat 500X, Citroen C3, Renault Captur, Lancia Ypsilon, Dacia Duster, Fiat 500, Jeep Renegade, Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda.