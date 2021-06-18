Sergio Ramos said goodbye yesterday surrounded by all the titles he has won as a Madrid player. An enviable record within the reach of very few, in fact there is only one player with more titles than him in the history of the white team as we will now see.
Real Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in history, it always aspires to have the best footballers, so whoever manages to stay in the merengue club for many years as Ramos has done, ends up with a showcase full of trophies. Let’s see who are the 10 players with the most titles.
The French central defender has been at Real Madrid for many years, which has allowed him to win many titles. He has been part of one of the most successful times of the white team, which has allowed him, among other titles, to win 3 Leagues and 4 Champions Legue, among many other titles.
The former Madrid footballer is one of the players with the most games in history and also one of the most successful. He managed to lift 5 Leagues, 3 Champions among other trophies.
The Frenchman has been at Madrid for 11 years and has lived one of the most glorious stages of the white team with those 4 Champions. He has one more title than his compatriot Varane, specifically the 2011 King’s Cup.
The historic Real Madrid goalkeeper left right at a stage in which Madrid won everything, so he could not further expand his record. Still, the 19 titles he got make him on this list.
Camacho is a historical player for Real Madrid and for the national team that played in the 70s and 80s. The full-back managed to lift 19 titles as a merengue player and although he won 9 Leagues, they could not win any European Cup.
The now Madrid field delegate was a player for the Whites in the 80s and 90s. In those decades he managed to lift 20 trophies, including 7 leagues and 1 Champions League, the 1998 one.
Sometimes we forget that Marcelo has been at Real Madrid for 15 years. With so many games and seasons behind him, it is understandable that he is one of the most successful players in history, as he has also lived through one of the most glorious stages. The 5 Leagues and 4 Champions that he conquered are surely his most precious trophies.
It is a pity that Ramos has left Madrid because he had in his hand to continue breaking records. He has the same titles as Marcelo since they have been in the white entity for practically the same time, the Sevillian one more season.
The historic central Madrid has the same number of titles as Ramos and Marcelo despite playing in another era. In his case, there were 8 leagues that he conquered and 2 Champions.
The Madrid legend conquered a whopping 23 titles in what is another of the most glorious stages of the white team. With the Madrid shirt he won 12 Leagues and 6 European Cups, a milestone difficult to match.
Leave a Reply