International tournaments are an ideal setting for great players to shine and score goals. Currently the Copa América and the European Championship are being played, which allows the great world stars to increase their scoring account. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo could break another record if he manages to score as much, since he would be placed as the player with the most goals in the history of the national teams.
In that top 10, we do not find more active footballers, although Messi would also be one goal away from entering the list, which would enlarge his legend. The Argentine is tied with Chhetri at 74 goals, but the Indian has a better average. We are going to review the top to see who occupies it.
Chhetri was an international striker for India and was active until two seasons ago. The player never made the leap to Europe, but he is a historic one in Asia and in his national team since he scored 74 goals in 117 games.
The historic Kuwait captain managed to score 75 goals in 133 games. He retired in 2011 and although he did not leave Asia he is a legend in Kuwait.
Hungary has left great players especially in the middle of the 20th century and although the best known is Puskás, Kocsis deserves all the recognition in the world. The forward managed to score 75 goals for his national team in just 68 games, being the player with the best average on the list. He played for FC Barcelona.
The Brazilian legend managed to score 77 goals with the Brazilian team, which allowed the Canarinha to win several titles, including two World Cups.
The Iraqi scored a whopping 78 goals in 137 meetings with his team, which earned him some titles such as the gold medal in the Asian games.
The historic Zambian forward scored 79 goals for his national team in 108 games. He was also a coach, although unfortunately he died in a plane crash, which prevented him from enjoying the African Cup that his team won a few years ago.
The Japanese forward managed to reach this figure in just 84 games, which shows that it was quite a killer, although outside of Japan it was not so well known. Still he got an Olympic medal with Japan in 1968.
The Hungarian legend is internationally recognized for his successes with Real Madrid, but the successes he achieved with his national team must also be highlighted, nothing more and nothing less than 84 goals in 89 games, a mark more than worthy considering that he achieved them. in the European federation, where the level of national teams is higher.
The Portuguese has in his hand to beat the record this same European Championship where he has already scored three goals. Cristiano has played 177 international matches which has allowed him to score 107 goals, and everything seems to indicate that this figure will not be final, since he has a lot of football left in his boots.
He is a true legend in Iran, since in addition to being vital for the national team to play the final stages of the World Cup, he managed to score 109 goals, placing him at the top of this list, until someone surpasses him. In addition, Ali Daei made a career in Germany playing for clubs such as Bayern Munich or Hertha Berlin.
