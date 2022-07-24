America is the winningest club in Liga MX. His payroll is one of the most expensive in all of Mexican soccer. Among its ranks it has several foreign elements of international stature and Aztec soccer players of the national team.
These are the elements that lead the list of the best paid on the Eagles’ payroll, according to figures from the Salary Sport portal.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The young Uruguayan defender is becoming more and more relevant in the azulcrema scheme. Although he is not yet a fixture at the center back, he is still a bet for the future. Sebastián Cáceres earns 11 million 435 thousand 840 pesos annually.
The Eagles’ young right back is the best prospect the Mexican team has in his position. Jorge Sánchez has an annual salary of 14 million 294 thousand 800 pesos.
The left back arrived at America and there were not many expectations about his performance. However, Fuentes has become an important element for the Eagles. He earns 14 million 294 thousand 800 pesos annually.
Miguel Layún is one of the most experienced footballers in the Águilas squad. The winger earns 14,294,800 pesos a year in his second stage with America.
The Peruvian midfielder is key in the functioning of the American team. Pedro Aquino is one of the best paid members of the squad; he earns 15 million 724 thousand 280 pesos annually.
The Paraguayan midfielder is one of the foreign elements of Club América. Richard Sánchez earns an annual salary of 18 million 583 thousand 240 pesos.
The Colombian striker arrived from Villarreal. Despite some sparks, he has not been able to live up to expectations. Roger Martínez earns 20 million 012 thousand 720 pesos annually.
The Yucatecan striker is one of the best paid elements of the azulcrema squad. According to information from the Salary Sport portal, Martín earns 21,442,200 pesos.
The Paraguayan defender is one of the most experienced elements of the Eagles. Valdez is the second highest paid soccer player in America with an annual salary of 28,589,600 pesos.
The goalkeeper of the Mexican team is the highest paid player in the current America squad. Memo, according to information from this portal, earns 92 million 916 thousand 200 pesos per year.
#players #highest #salaries #America
Leave a Reply