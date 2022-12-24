The 10 players with the highest market value in 2022

We are less than two weeks away from the end of the year 2022. Throughout the tournaments that took place in the world of football, several players managed to raise their market value, but as always there are those who dominate it and become the jewels that anyone would want in their club.
These are the ten players with the highest market value in 2022, according to the specialized page transfer markt:
The 18-year-old Spanish midfielder is in charge of closing the Top 10 of the players with the highest value by positioning himself with €90 million.
The element of Barcelona was part of the squad of Spain for the 2022 World Cup and has a promising future.
Though Uruguay failed to transcend in the World Cup by being eliminated in the first round, the Real Madrid midfielder retains his great value as he is valued at one hundred million euros.
El Pajarito is immovable in the merengue box.
The selected of England He lived a great World Cup, where he scored three goals, helping his team reach the quarterfinals.
With 21 years, the right interior of the Arsenal has a value of one hundred million euros.
At just 19 years old, the German managed to be part of his team’s squad for the World Cup, although unfortunately it didn’t go well for them. He is another of the footballers who have a label of great promise and for now he is already in one of the big clubs in the world like the Bayern Munich. It is appraised at one hundred million euros.
another player of Barcelonawho was also part of The Red in the World Cup and his letter is valued at one hundred million euros.
At the age of 20, he is another of the jewels of the Blaugrana club and he is called to do important things with Spain.
The midfielder of Manchester City He also played a good role in Qatar. English is among the five most valuable in the world thanks to its €110 millionalthough he still has to win the Champions League with the Citizens.
This list is full of promises for the future, but for now they are already a reality. The British midfielder Borussia Dortmund He attended the international fair at the age of 19 and is currently one of the big shots that several clubs want to catch.
It is valued at €110 million.
Brazil was the great favorite to be world champion, but things did not go as expected when they fell in the quarterfinals against Croatia.
The front of the Real Madrid He was one of those in charge of the attack, hoping that he would repeat the great performances that he carries out with the merengue club. The Brazilian reaches €120 million.
Unfortunately Qatar missed the presence of the forward of the Manchester Citygiven that Norway He failed to qualify for the fair, however, that does not detract from everything the striker has done in 2022.
Norwegian is worth €170 million.
The Ninja Turtle was left with the desire to be a two-time world champion, but even so, he gave a great performance that earned him to reach the grand final and win the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including the hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
The French of psg command the market with €180 million.
