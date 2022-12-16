France managed to qualify for its second consecutive final and is excited to be able to achieve the two-time championship.
There are ten players in the squad who had the luxury of achieving glory in Russia and who will seek to repeat what they have achieved. We review who they are and the role they played in both contests.
One of the references that the squad has and a key piece to achieve the objective. They will need him at a high level in the final.
Alphonse Areola is France’s substitute goalkeeper and continues in his role four years later.
Steve Mandanda completes the list of goalkeepers, a position in which there were no changes.
Lucas Hernández was excited to have another World Cup, but he had the misfortune of getting injured in his debut against Australia. Despite this, he would have his medal if they beat Argentina.
Raphael Varane is one of the emblems of the team and continues to be one of the fixtures in the starting 11.
Benjamín Pavard is still summoned but in another role. In Russia he started and is now part of the substitute bench. Nobody forgets his great goal against Argentina.
Ousmane Dembelé is one of the wingers of this team and is an important piece for the attack.
Antoine Griezmann has a slightly more delayed role in the field, but he is still one of the figures. In France he finds the best version of him.
He was the star in Russia 2018 and he continues to be in this World Cup. He wants to continue making history and be a two-time champion.
Olivier Giroud is the starting striker. Faced with Benzema’s injury, he responded very well on the pitch and is key.
