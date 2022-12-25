The Qatar 2022 World Cup came to an end with the championship of Argentinaby the hand of Lionel Messi, adding his third star to the shield. Unfortunately for many players, after the fair they lost a lot of market value after the gray performances they played with their team.
Here are the ten that lost the most value after the World Cup:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Atlético Madrid striker has not lived great days since he was at the Barcelonawhich has cost him to lose value.
To top it off, despite helping France to reach the grand finale its value dropped from 35 million euros to 25 million.
The Real Madrid striker, who started with Spain in the first two games of the Group Phase, as well as in the round of 16, he joins the group of those who they lost ten million euros in value in the market when they went from 35 million to 25 million.
The lousy World Cup Belgium paid the bill to the left end of the Atletico Madrid because it went from 40 million euros at 30 mde.
At 29 years old, it is unknown if he will still reach the next World Cup.
Despite having reached the grand final once again with Francethe defender of Manchester Utd could not avoid generating a loss in value, since They subtracted eight million euros from its value to keep 40 million.
The front of the boat He lived his first World Cup experience at the age of 20, however, he could not shine as perhaps he expected.
Like others on the list, its value fell ten million euros and is valued at 50 million.
The 25-year-old Dutchman was one of the trusted elements of the Netherlands for the tournament, being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Argentina.
The midfielder of the Barcelona It had a value of 60 million euros prior to the fair, now remaining at 50 million.
The Englishman is one of the best right-backs in the world, however, he was not spared from losing value after the international tournament.
The element of Liverpool it lost ten million euros in value to position itself with 70 million euros.
Portugal reached the quarterfinals losing to Morocco. Although the midfielder Manchester Utd He did not have a bad contest, his value He lowered ten million euros to be located at 75 mde.
The Belgian saw, perhaps, his last participation with Belgium in a World Cup, without the famous golden generation being able to meet the goal of being champions.
The front of the Inter de Milan He could only play in the last duel of the Group Phase, committing several blunders that prevented him from adding a victory.
It went from 70 million euros to 55 million.
Incredible as it may seem, the Portuguese was the one who lost the most value after the championship, since lost 20 mde, down to 50 mde.
Added to this, he already expressed his disagreement with the Atletico Madrid and hopes to change scenery in 2023.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#players #lost #market #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply