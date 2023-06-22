The Premier League is, for many specialists, the best soccer league on the entire planet. On English soil, the rival goal is prioritized with a round trip game but always with the goal in mind. This generates interest from the best players from around the world who want to participate and leave their mark in this competition.
At the same time, it should be noted that many of the clubs give great importance to young players who have an interesting projection for the future. This allows them to play matches with complete confidence and to be able to develop without problems or worries beyond the field of play. In turn, this ends up benefiting the clubs since its market value increases considerably, so they can earn a good amount of money for its sale to a club with a higher hierarchy.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, these are the 10 players who increased their value the most after the 2022/23 Premier League season according to Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers:
The 26-year-old Japanese striker has had the best season of his career with the Seagulls and became an undisputed starter for Roberto de Zerbi in the team that qualified for international tournaments for the first time in its history.
It was the central axis of one of the surprises of the season with what was Newcastle who qualified for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. Every time he was absent from the field of play, his team felt it.
Captain and soccer leader of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who managed to fight Manchester City for the title for much of the season. The Norwegian scored very important goals for the Gunners and is a central part of the future of the London team.
The Paraguayan won the prize for the best goal of the season after scoring against Manchester City. He was able to add many minutes in the final stretch of the tournament and earned the trust of his coach with his very good performance.
The Frenchman was one of the great revelations and was decisive for his team’s offense, which collaborated, and a lot, so that those in London did not suffer with respect to the fight for permanence. He will seek to consolidate himself at the best level in the 2023/24 season.
Season of consolidation for the side of the Ecuadorian National Team who became one of the best in his position in the Premier League and was very important for his team throughout the entire campaign. Lots of expectations placed on him.
The jewel of the Las Gaviotas quarry. Ferguson appeared with very important goals for his team despite being only 18 years old. It was rumored that Manchester United was after his services.
The Swede came from Real Sociedad as one of the best signings for the season that ended and, despite some injuries, he became the best striker in Eddie Howe’s team.
The Ecuadorian lived the best season of his career that featured a great 2022 World Cup with his National Team. This great performance moved him to English football and for this he received offers from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal. He is expected to leave the club for the 2023/24 campaign.
The Argentine arrived at Liverpool after a very outstanding performance both in Brighton and in the Argentine National Team. In the Seagulls he was the best player throughout the season and was decisive in qualifying for the European Cups for the first time.
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
INCREASE
|
NEW MARKET VALUE
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
Liverpool
|
+23
|
€65 million
|
moises caicedo
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
+20
|
€75 million
|
alexander isak
|
Newcastle United
|
+20
|
€70 million
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
+20
|
€30 million
|
Pervis Estupiñán
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
+12
|
€32 million
|
Michael Olise
|
Crystal Palace
|
+12
|
€38 million
|
Julio Enciso
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
+11
|
€22 million
|
Martin Ødegaard
|
Arsenal
|
+10
|
€90 million
|
Bruno Guimaraes
|
Newcastle United
|
+10
|
€70 million
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
+10
|
€32 million
As can be seen, Brighton & Hove Albion was one of the teams that revalued its players the most as a result of a historic campaign for Roberto de Zerbi’s team that will play international competitions for the first time in the 2023/24 season. It is also to highlight the work of Newcastle with two very important pillars for the future: Bruno Guimarães and Alexander Isak.
