This season is leaving us with great moments and great performances from various footballers. Today from 90min we will bring you the 10 players who have started this 2023/24 season the best. Go for it:
Nobody doubts the quality that Atlético de Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has in his boots. The French forward has had a great start to the league with the Colchoneros, scoring five goals in 10 games.
There was a lot of commotion with the Portuguese player during the summer transfer market, Atlético de Madrid did not want the player and the player did not want to stay at the mattress club. He finally left on loan to FC Barcelona, and he has fit like a glove, in eight games he has scored three goals and given two assists, not only that, he also helps the team’s game
The Argentine is being one of Manchester City’s sensations this season. Julián Álvarez has played 13 games for Pep Guardiola’s team and has scored six goals along with four assists in this league start.
The young Uruguayan midfielder has arrived this season at Paris Saint Germain from Sporting Lisbon. Manuel Ugarte has landed on his feet in Luis Enrique’s team, becoming a key piece.
Mohamed Salah has been a key player for Liverpool for many years and in this league start for the Pharaoh, he is not leaving anyone indifferent. He has played 10 games with the Reds in which he has scored six times and distributed four assists.
This summer, Bayern Munich acquired the services of Harry Kane, one of the best English scorers in history. Kane could not have started his new stage in Germany in a better way, scoring for the Munich side on nine occasions and distributing five assists in 10 games.
Tottenham has made a great start in the Premier League, and this is due in part to a large part of the players on its squad, one of them arrived this summer, it is James Maddison who in nine games has scored two goals and distributed five assists
Inter Milan are causing a sensation in Italy, they are currently second place and this is largely due to everything that Lautaro Martínez brings to the club. The Argentine has scored 11 goals and one assist in 10 games.
One of the names of the Bundesliga is Serhou Guirassy, he has been one of the great architects of what we have so far this season. In just eight games he has already scored 14 times and has distributed two assists.
One of the most in-form players of the moment, Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid’s new signing, has fallen on his feet in the Spanish league. The Englishman has scored 10 goals and distributed three assists in 10 games
