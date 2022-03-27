Karim Benzema
The Lyon striker has played more than 830 games divided between Olympique de Lyon, the French National Team and especially with Real Madrid where he has played 13 seasons. In addition to never having been sent off, he draws attention to the fact that he has only received 15 yellow cards in his 18-year sports career.
Raul Gonzalez Blanco
The Real Madrid captain also played for Schalke 04, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos as well as for the Spanish National Team. In the 916 matches of his entire career, he saw 48 yellow cards.
Iniesta
The former Barcelona player (currently in the Japanese Vissel Kobe) has participated in more than 700 games in which he has seen 62 yellow cards.
Lahm
The German international, in addition to Bayern, has played for Stuttgart. In total, he more than 650 matches and 49 yellow cards.
Platinum
The legendary French Juventus player also played for St. Etienne and Nancy. In his career, he played a total of 243 games in which he only received 3 yellow cards.
Scyrea
The Italian international played between the national team, Atalanta and Juventus 617. He only received 3 yellow cards.
lineker
The Englishman, who played for Barcelona, was also at Leicester, Everton, Tottenham and Nagoya (in addition to being an international with his national team). He achieved the feat that, in 241 games in his career, he did not get a single yellow card.
Butragueño
The former Real Madrid player, international with Spain, ended his career with a brief stint at Mexican side Atlético Celaya. He only saw 5 yellow cards throughout the 426 games he played.
Damian Duff
The Irish winger played more than 700 games in a 19-year career wearing the shirts of such prestigious clubs as Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, among others, he also played 100 games for his national team, and never saw a red card .
Joao Moutinho
The veteran Portuguese midfielder continues to play at a high level at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he arrived in the summer of 2018 from AS Monaco. He came to the Monegasque club from Porto where he played 140 games, previously at Sporting, a club for which he was a youth squad he played 259 games. Also with Portugal he has played 143 matches. In total, he has played 909 games as a professional without being expelled.
