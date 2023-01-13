The 10 players who have failed at Chivas in recent years

Chivas de Guadalajara started the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament on the right foot. The team led by Veljko Paunovic beat Monterrey at the Gigante de Acero in their debut this season. Thanks to a solitary goal by Alexis Vega and a memorable performance by goalkeeper Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez, Rebaño Sagrado was able to get three important points at the start of the competition.
For this season, the rojiblancos opened their portfolio and brought in Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and Daniel Ríos as reinforcements. Will these hires be able to earn ownership and perform to expectations? The truth is that in the recent past several of the signings of Chivas de Guadalajara have been due.
The Mexican/Peruvian forward joined the ranks of Rebaño Sagrado as an emergency reinforcement after the injury of José Juan Macías. Ormeño was barely able to score a goal with Chivas de Guadalajara. He looks like he’ll be leaving the team just six months after he arrived.
It is true that the striker from Querétaro had few opportunities with the first team, but it is also true that he did not take advantage of his minutes on the field and did not make any difference. His time with Chivas was more pain than glory.
The central defender arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara after showing himself at a high level with Necaxa. Peña did not receive as many opportunities and left Chiverío shortly after his arrival.
The legendary Mexican striker never found himself at Chivas. Oribe Peralta tried and tried, but he never lived up to the expectations that were held of him. He only scored two goals in his journey with the Sacred Flock.
The winger came as an option to reinforce the right winger. Madueña was never able to get the position and did not live up to expectations. The defender came to Chivas after having a poor performance with Cruz Azul.
Chivas has been looking for a reliable right-back for years. However, the board has not found the right man to cover this position. Van Rankin arrived from Pumas, but he could never be the same wearing rojiblanco.
Gael Sandoval showed great offensive capacity during his time at Santos Laguna. Thanks to his performances with the Guerreros, he caught the interest of Chivas. However, the extreme could be the same with the Sacred Flock and had a step more than gray.
Luis Madrigal is one of Chivas’ most disappointing signings in recent years. The corpulent forward emerged from the basic forces of Monterrey was left to duty with the Sacred Flock. He could not score a single goal with the rojiblanco club.
The midfielder arrived at Chivas without having been a figure in any of his previous teams. Villalpando had some sparks in Guadalajara, but it was not consistent. He left the club amid very serious off-pitch accusations.
Cisneros came to Chivas when he was still very young. The promising striker had shown interesting things with Santos Laguna and caught the interest of Rebaño. Unfortunately, the attacker could never show himself as in his previous team. He will now receive a second chance under the mandate of Veljko Paunovic.
