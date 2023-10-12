He America club turns 107 this October 12, 2023. To commemorate this date, we made a list remembering some of the footballers who spent more pain than glory for the Coapa team.
The Paraguayan midfielder arrived at the Águilas with a good showing after his participation with his team in qualifying for the World Cup in South Africa, however, his performance in America was abysmal. He is remembered for his slowness, his poor technique and for missing clear goal plays.
The Ecuadorian forward is one of the worst forwards that América has had in its history. The player arrived as a figure after breaking it in his country’s Barcelona. However, in Mexico he did not do well. He is especially remembered for his failures in the final against León in the Apertura 2023 final.
The Venezuelan defender had a brief, but memorable time with the Águilas. Unfortunately he is not remembered for his quality, but for his limitations. He only played 12 games with the azulcrema shirt, but he is remembered as one of the worst.
The Paraguayan striker arrived with something of a reputation after having played in the Real Madrid youth team. However, in Mexico he had few minutes and did not take advantage of the opportunities he had.
Fantick is remembered as one of the worst in the entire history of America. Marcio Delvi da Costa arrived at the Águilas in July 2003 and only scored one goal with the cream-blue shirt. Two tournaments and little to remember.
The Brazilian forward broke it in the Spanish league and is recognized as one of the best players in the history of Deportivo La Coruña. In Mexico he could not demonstrate his great talent and his football was cut short by injuries.
Castromán arrived in Mexico as a member of Vélez Sarsfield in mid-2007. He barely lasted one semester in the Águilas and signed with Boca Juniors. He played 20 games and did not score a goal.
Saja came to America after playing for Rayo Vallecano. The Argentine goalkeeper was not up to the challenge and left a semester later for Córdoba CF. He only played four games wearing the capital team’s jersey.
This is the case of another forward who came to America with reflectors and came up very short. Bilos signed with América after having played for French club St. Etienne. He played 14 games and scored three goals.
This player only wore the América shirt in the photos. He never debuted with the Eagles. He arrived from Swiss side Basel and left four months later.
