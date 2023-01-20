The 10 players that America has sent to Europe in recent years

Historically, Club América has distinguished itself by having the best foreign players in Liga MX. Likewise, in recent years the Azulcrema team has also developed great talents in its basic forces, who have been able to make the leap to European soccer.
Las Águilas, previously a team characterized by importing players, has become an exporting club. These are the most outstanding sales that the Azulcrema group has made in recent years.
The Mexican full-back is America’s most recent export to European soccer. The youth squad from Santos Laguna was sold to Ajax in the first division of the Netherlands.
The Argentine midfielder, world champion in 2022, left the Eagles to sign with Betis in January 2020. He is currently followed by big teams from Spain and England.
After showing some flashes of his talent, Diego Lainez caught the attention of some European teams. The youthful Azulcrema opted for Betis’s offer instead of Ajax’s. The winger went to Europe in exchange for 14 million euros.
The goalkeeper marked an era with the Águilas del América and signed with Porto in August 2019. With the Dragones he went from more to less and currently plays for Celta de Vigo.
The talented Colombian midfielder signed with Porto in August 2019. Since his arrival at the Dragones he has become an important element.
Without a doubt, Edson Álvarez is the most outstanding export that America has made in recent years. The cream-blue youth squad has become a pillar of Ajax and thanks to his good performances he has attracted the interest of teams like Chelsea.
Govea was formed in the basic forces of America and was loaned to Porto B. In mid-2016, the Mexican medium was sold to the Dragones. The current Monterrey player wandered through some teams in Belgium before returning to Mexican soccer.
Without a doubt, the ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ has been one of the most outstanding players that America has ever exported. Jiménez left to play for Atlético de Madrid, after receiving few opportunities he went to Benfica and later found his best level with Wolverhampton.
Layún went from being one of the most criticized players to one of the most loved by the American fans. After his great level, he signed with Watford of the English second division. He later came to Porto and had the opportunity to play for Sevilla.
Diego Reyes left América, after his great performances with the club and the national team, in mid-2013. He later played for Real Sociedad, Espanyol, Fenerbahce, Leganés and returned to Liga MX with Tigres.
