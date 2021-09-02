In the resumption the South American Qualifiers and after achieving the long-awaited Copa América 2021, the Argentine team will visit Venezuela with the aim of adding three and staying among the top of the table, which has it six units from the leader Brazil.
To cut points to the pointer “Verdeamarelho”, Lionel Scaloni’s team must do the task against “Vinotinto” first, but it is impossible not to be thinking about the Superclassic of the Americas that will come against those led by Tité in the next day, which will be exciting.
The squad knows this and that is why the 10 players who, if they receive a yellow card in this Thursday’s duel, will see the momentous clash in Brazil from the audience should be very careful: they are the defenders German Pezzella, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi and Lucas Martínez Quarta, the frills Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás Domínguez and Rodrigo De Paul, and the striker Lautaro Martínez.
Although Scaloni will have to be very careful not to lose any soldier, it is likely that most of those mentioned will be from the start against the Venezuelans, which shows that today’s game is also more than significant for DT. To be very careful …
