The car industry is still investing more than enough in plug-in hybrids, which is why they are also getting more and more electric range. But which one has the most?

In this 2023 edition of the EV10 Days, we are now looking at the range of PHEV models for the third time. For the same reason actually. For many people, electric driving is still a bit scary, so with the addition of a more familiar-feeling petrol engine you get the experience of both worlds. Also pros and cons of both worlds, but if it were not sold it would not be offered as widely. More than eighty(!) PHEV models are still sold in the Netherlands.

PHEV with the longest driving range

With such a laundry list you can make many ‘top’ lists, but we’ll start with the range. This year’s list is similar to last year’s with a few notable changes. A few disclaimers apply:

Pricing and availability are based on the manufacturer in question and whether the model is available now or soon;

With multiple PHEV powertrains per model, the version with the most driving range was chosen;

Some models are bundled because the powertrain is the same in multiple models. The placement in this overview is for the model with the largest range, which does not necessarily apply to all models (this will be mentioned if necessary);

Behind each model is the increase or decrease of the model compared to last year (‘+x’: increase, ‘-x’: decrease, ‘-‘: remained the same or ‘n’: new in the list)

10. Mazda MX-30 R-EV (n)

85 kilometers

36,990 euros

We’ll start with the only Japanese slant on this list. The Mazda You know the MX-30 as an electric car with a fairly small range. The MX-30 R-EV is new and is technically a plug-in hybrid. The difference is that the petrol engine in question does not drive the wheels but provides power to the battery. A range extendersystem, which we have known for years from the BMW i3, for example. In the MX-30 you can drive completely electrically for up to 85 kilometers and which is nice for fans of retro Japanese stuff: the petrol engine in question is a rotary (wobbly) engine. The R-EV is by far the cheapest car on this list: 36,990 euros.

9. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid (n)

86 kilometers

114,000 euros

A little spoiler for what’s to come: it looks like large PHEV SUVs are the longest-range models for many brands. So fresh Porsche the Cayenne E-Hybrid in 2023 and you can now get the brand’s plug-in hybrid SUV with a range of 86 kilometers. The petrol engine is the well-known 3.0 liter V6.

8. BMW X1 xDrive25e and 225e xDrive (-1)

Up to 88 kilometers

47,785 – 54,950 euros

The smallest PHEV powertrain from BMW called ’25th’ is good for eighth place on this list. You can get these in the latest 2 Series Active Tourer and X1. In both models you get 245 hp. With the X1 you can travel 86 kilometers, with the Active Tourer even 88 kilometers. You can also get both models with 326 hp in the ’30th’ version and that does not cost any range. The Active Tourer is a lot cheaper than the X1.

7. Volvo S60, S90, V60, V90, XC60 and XC90 Recharge (-2)

Up to 94 kilometers

54,595 – 92,195 euros

Volvo has completely stopped using diesel and, with the exception of the S60, V60 and XC40 Mild Hybrid, you can no longer get Volvos without a plug. In the case of the S60, S90, V60, V90, XC60 and XC90, it concerns virtually the same drivetrain. It depends on which one you choose to make the most of your driving range. The clumsy XC90 and . And that is also the cheapest at just under 55 grand.

6. Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan eHybrid (n)

100 kilometers

Prices nb

The new Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan are a breath of fresh ICE in all the recent ID fuss from Volkswagen. The hybrid powertrain of these models is actually quite old. Anyone who is familiar with VAG engines knows that the modern TSI mid-engine is 1.5 liters in size. The Passat and Tiguan, just like the Golf, A3, Octavia and Leon PHEV, still use the 1.4 TSI from ten years ago. The 204 horsepower in the basic version is identical to the Golf VII GTE, although you can opt for 272 hp. It doesn’t seem to matter, because the large battery ensures that you can drive 100 kilometers electrically with both the Passat and Tiguan.

5. Mercedes GLE 350 the 4MATIC (-1) and BMW 530e (n)

103 kilometers

93,781 euros (GLE) – 71,491 euros (530e)

A draw in fifth place. The Mercedes GLE Just like the Cayenne, it has been updated this year with a mild facelift. It is striking that the GLE 350 e, which was in 4th place in last year’s list with 98 kilometers, has been dropped in favor of the GLE 400 e. It also means that the GLE 350 de, which offers the rare combination of PHEV and diesel, now reaches the same distance as the 400 e with 103 kilometers. The GLE 400 e could also have been here, but at just under 94,000 euros the 350 is a lot cheaper than the 100,756 euro GLE 400 e.

He only has to share fifth place with BMW. Since the 5 Series G60 has also received a new 530e, it also goes a lot further. Also exactly 103 kilometers.

4. BMW X5 xDrive50e and BMW 750e (+1)

Up to 110 kilometers

104,200 – 128,606 euros

The BMW 5 Series is therefore the second best BMW in terms of range of the PHEV models. Yes, actually the BMW 750e with 80 kilometers under the 530e, but it is the ’50e’ drivetrain that you must have to get the best figures. But then in the facelifted one X5. Because yes, the SUV in the GLE and Cayenne segment has also been updated and the X5 xDrive50e benefits the most from this with 110 kilometers.

3. Mercedes S 450 e (-)

115 kilometers

133,733 euros

In terms of placement, nothing has changed in the top three. But don’t click away yet, because there are some updates regarding the models. The Mercedes S 450 e, for example. Last year you traveled 112 kilometers with the plug-in S-Class, this year you will save a real 115 kilometers! Then you just get from Groningen to Wezep completely electrically, as you had to switch to the petrol engine at the Hattemerbroek junction last year. You have to watch the little ones.

2. Range Rover (Sport) P460e (-)

Up to 121 kilometers

103,728 – 146,623 euros

Second place still belongs to the new generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. That was the ‘P510e’ powertrain, a six-cylinder PHEV. We can no longer find that anywhere and the leading powertrain is now the ‘P460e’. That also seems to be an indication that you are sacrificing some horsepower. Great, because that means that the Sport can now travel 121 kilometers on electric power alone, compared to 113 kilometers last year. Also nice: the full size Range Rover P460e now goes almost as far as the Sport with 119 kilometers. You no longer have to leave the luxurious top Range Rover behind to appreciate the difference in driving range.

1. Mercedes C-Class, E-Class and GLC 300 e (-)

Up to 130 kilometers

61,870 – 74,917 euros

Mercedes’ most efficient drivetrain in terms of PHEV range can still be found in everything with ‘300 e’ on the back. C 300 e (116 km), the brand new one E 300 e (117 km) and the absolute highlight that best represents this place 1: the GLC 300 e with still 130 kilometers. What is new is that you can also reach 130 kilometers in the GLC 300 e Coupe. No extra efficiency despite the sloping roofline, so just afford yourself the much nicer SUV version.

