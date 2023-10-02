Peruvian cinema, in recent days, has been in the eyes of all compatriots as a result of the Avanza País congresswoman Adriana Tudela proposed a new law for this industry, which mentions that the Ministry of Culture will only have to cover 50% of the budget presented for each national film. This generated controversy because the parliamentarian announced that the entity normally takes charge of 100%. Filmmaker Joel Calero clarified and denied said information in a medium in which he stressed that it is only 80%.

Given what happened, we wanted to remember the national films which have been financed by the Ministry of Culture and turned out to be awarded. Apparently, the union between cinema and culture is the cause of total magic. This has been reflected in the latest film events, where many films were nominated and awarded. If you want to find out what Peruvian films these are, keep reading this note.

The 10 Peruvian films financed by Mincul that were awarded

‘Countercurrent’

‘Contracorriente’ is a film that left an important mark on the international film industry. To date, it has received more than 15 nominations in prestigious festivals around the world and has stood out for being a gem of Latin American feature films. It was honored at Sundance, San Sebastian, Edinburgh, Outfest, Seattle, Goya, Cartagena de Indias, among others.

The Peruvian film ‘Contracorriente’ was released in 2008. Photo: Cinescape See also Juan José Campanella: 'Law and order' is going to bury us all

‘Bad intentions’

‘The Bad Intentions’ has also obtained great recognition in different festivals since its premiere, more than 10 years ago, being distinguished in awards such as the Lima Film Festival, Gramado, Mar del Plata, Viña del Mar, Peruvian Film Press Association , among others.

The Peruvian film ‘The Bad Intentions’ was released in 2007. Photo: Cinescape

‘The scared tit’

This is one of the most acclaimed Peruvian films since its premiere. Likewise, she has managed to be awarded at different film events such as Berlin, Guadalajara, Montreal, Quebec, Lima Festival, Bogotá, Havana and D-World Awards. On the other hand, it was part of the Goya Awards.

This Peruvian classic was released in 2007. Photo: Cinescape

‘The pink House’

‘The Pink House’ has illuminated major international film festivals thanks to its originality in the plot. Among the festivals in which it has been present are names such as Slemani (Iraq), Guayaquil, No Identity Action Sevilla, Bajo La Luna España and Cine de Autor de Lugo.

‘The Pink House’ was released in 2009. Photo: Cinescape See also Lima Film Festival lowered the curtain

‘NN’

‘NN’ has conquered, since its premiere more than 10 years ago, different film festivals around the world, being awarded and praised. He first won awards at the Peruvian Film Press Association and Cartagena de Indias. On the other hand, it was also pre-nominated for the Oscar Awards, something that further highlights the impact it has generated throughout this time. Likewise, among the festivals that stood out are Rome, Rotterdam, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Seattle, Munich and Biarritz Amerique.

The Peruvian film ‘NN’ was released in 2011. Photo: Cinescape

‘The cleaner’

This film has won various recognitions and awards over time. Among the awards are Peruvian Cinema in Paris, Palm Springs, Transilvanya, Punta del Este and Lakino. It was also nominated for the Platinum Awards.

In 2012 ‘The Cleaner’ was released. Photo: Cinescape

‘Wiñaypacha’

This film with a Quechua name not only left a deep impression because of its plot, but also because it was innovative. He stole everyone’s attention at festivals like Guadalajara. In addition, she has been nominated in awards such as PUCP, Punta del Este, Chicago Latino, ULima and Mar del Plata.

In 2013 the film ‘Winaypacha’ was released. Photo: Cinescape See also What are the 3 Peruvian films that will receive a stimulus of half a million for their realization?

‘Altarpiece’

‘Retablo’ is a film that has won awards at the Lima Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Havana Film Festival, Latin American Film Festival, Toronto Brainteaser, Chicago, San Francisco, Cape Town, Festival LFTB Film Festival, Morodiste International Film Festival, Sharon Latam Film Festival, Bucharest, the Rhode Island Film Festival, among others.

‘Retablo’ premiered in 2014. Photo: Cinescape

‘Song without a name’

‘Canción sin nombre’ is a masterpiece that has won impressive awards in Stockholm, Huelva (2), Palm Springs, Holinchem, Apollo, IFJA, Tallgrass, Madrid, Heartland, Picnic, Molodist, Kiev, UNAM, Havana, Tarragona , Around The World and Denver.

‘Song without a Name’ was released in 2014. Photo: Cinescape

‘Godkiller’

‘Mataindios’ is a film that has swept film festivals around the world such as Catalunya, Salón de la Luz COL, Social World Italia, Costa Ric, Pasto COL, France, Bordeaux FRA, Cartagena de Indias, Guadalajara, Guatemala, Sao Paulo, Di Trieste IT, Vancouver CAN and Viña del Mar. Likewise, he dazzled in awards from recognized institutions in Peru, such as PUCP and ULima.