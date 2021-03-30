Thiago Alcantara
After wearing the 8 and the 14 the Bayern Munich player picked up the 10.
JUAN FLOR
Marco Asensio
The Mallorcan was the last to be number 10 in the Spanish team. During his career in the absolute has carried the 10, 20, 12, 16 and 19 on his back.
JUAN FLOR
Jonathan Viera
His debut came as a starter in the second match played in the qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia against the Albania and Israel national teams. He has only played one match defending the shirt of the national team.
JUAN FLOR
Cesc Fabregas
He has worn that number since the 08/07 season after wearing the 18 in the national team. With Spain he has played 110 games in which he has scored 15 goals.
JESUS RUBIO
Alvaro Morata
He currently wears number seven but the first time he was called up with the national team, he chose number 10.
JOSE A. PEREZ
Juan kill
Most of the times he has been called up with the national team he has worn number 13 but once he wore number ten during a call-up in the 2010/11 season.
ALBERTO IRANZO
Morientes
On the 7th and 9th he defended during his first matches in the national team but later he changed to the 10th.
HELIOS DE LA RUBIA
Jose Antonio Reyes
The one from Utrera has defended numbers 9, 17 and 10 in the Spanish team. With the ‘Roja’ he has played 22 games where he has been able to score 4 goals.
A. APPEARANCE
Joaquin
He ended up wearing 17, the number he currently has at Real Betis, but in the 2004/05 season he even carried 10 on his back.
MARIANO POZO
Vicente Rodríguez Guillén
It has been international with Selection of soccer of Spain in 38 occasions. His debut took place on March 28, 2001 in Valencia, in the match that pitted the Spanish team against the French and during his first calls he led the ten before defending 14 and 11.
MACARIO MUÃ ?? OZ
Diego Tristan
In the 15 games he played with the national team, he has carried 10 and 9 on his back.
JESUS AGUILERA
Gaizka mendieta
He started carrying the sixteen on his back in the national team but his last games as an international led the 10.
FELIPE SEVILLANO
Raul
He will always be remembered for the 7 but the Madrid native defended the 10 in his first international matches.
JC CARDENAS.
EFE.
Donato
The legendary Deportivo de la Coruña player in his 12 international matches carried ten on his back.
JC CARDENAS.
Jose Mari Bakero
The 7, 16, 6 and 10 were the numbers that Goizueta carried with the absolute selection.
JC CARDENAS.
Rafael Martin Vazquez
The former Real Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruña player spent 37 games defending the Spain shirt. The 10, 6, 11 and 19 were their numbers.
JC CARDENAS.
William Love
During the 38 games as an international he defended 10 and 18.
Fernando
The former Valencia player (second from the left) only defended 10 and 11 with the national team.
Eloy
Player who went through Sporting de Gijón, Valencia and Badajoz. 10, 16 and 20 were the numbers that he defended with the national team.
Robert Fernandez
He was international 29 times with the Spanish National Team between 1982 and 1991.
Carrasco Wolf
The one from Alcoi carried 11 and 10 in the absolute. With the Spanish soccer team he played a total of 35 official matches.
John Lord
He played 41 games (23 wins, 11 draws and 7 defeats) with the Spanish team, scoring 6 goals, among which the final 12-1 against Malta stands out.
Michel
The former Real Madrid player was one of the most prominent players of his time on the national team.
Ricardo Gallego
The 17, 10 and 14 were the numbers that the Madrid native carried on his back during the matches he played with the Spanish team.
MACARIO MUÃ ?? OZ
Santillana
He played 56 games with the Spanish National Team and scored 15 goals for Spain in which he led 10, 19 and 9.
Luis Suarez
He was international on 32 occasions, scoring 13 goals and was one of the bastions of the first great success achieved by the national team, with the victory at Euro 1964.
Sígfrid Gràcia
The central defender of Barcelona born in Gavà was 10 times international with the senior team.
