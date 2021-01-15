The third wave of the coronavirus has covered the entire Region of Murcia in just two weeks. Relaxation of measures and Christmas gatherings have intensified transmission to unprecedented levels, which will still take days to accuse the new carousel of restrictions. Meanwhile, the pandemic worsens in all municipalities and reaches disproportionate numbers.

In 10 of the 45 villages, the 14-day incidence (cases per 100,000 inhabitants) has increased by 800 points or more compared to last Thursday, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, published on Thursday. To give an idea of ​​the magnitude, if the rate is higher than 500 it is already considered an extreme risk of transmission, the maximum level of alert for the Ministry of Health.

The 10 where it rises the most



Moratalla concentrates the most exaggerated acceleration, with an incidence of 2,615, almost 2,000 more than a week ago. This data means that, in the last two weeks, 2.6% of the citizens of Moratalla have tested positive for Covid-19. Is near Caravaca, a neighboring municipality, where the incidence has risen almost 450%. These are unsustainable data, and it is not yet clear that they have peaked.

But the current highest rate is still there Fortune. The municipality, which was closed in October for family gatherings in country houses, has ranked as the third most affected in relation to its population during the pandemic. The second, only behind Totana, is Jumilla, one of the most shaken this winter. According to official Health figures, 9.5% of its population has been infected since March. The actual data will be even higher. Also in the Altiplano, Yecla suffers one of the biggest climbs on the curve. That is to say, another of the coldest regions, like the aforementioned Northwest.

This group is completed by other towns, most of them smaller, located between Vega Media, the Río Mula region and, further north, Ricote. Albudeite, in a delicate situation since December, continues to excel, and the rest Mula and Lorquí they post an escalation of about 1,000 points in a week. The last, Alguazas, increases by almost 800.

For rescuing a detail that invites optimism, the curves of some municipalities such as Jumilla, Lorquí and Alguazas begin to flatten, although they have yet to drop significantly.

The 10 where it rises the least



At the other extreme, in ten municipalities the curve grows 300 incidence points or less. Make no mistake, this is far from a positive figure because almost everyone is at extreme risk. But there are several interesting cases. Los Alcazares, which continues with the longest perimeter closure, has not bent the curve, but remains stable, with the smallest increase in a week (23%). It has also stalled Villanueva del Río Segura.

The rest are, in general, the municipalities that best resisted the beginning of the year, but are definitely succumbing to the push of the coronavirus. They are an example of it Totana, which still contrasts with his second wave situation, Alhama de Murcia and Puerto Lumbreras, in the Guadalentín area, and Mazarrón and Águilas, in the extreme east of the regional coast. Both zones were so far the strongest defense against the third wave. Beniel and Librilla they also follow a similar trend. The only exception is Aledo, without positives for coronavirus for more than two weeks.