The fashion industry It moves and evolves by leaps and bounds. The products that for weeks create long waiting lists, within a few days pass to the background and leave hole for other garments that, due to their interaction in social networks, … They manage to achieve ephemeral success of the trend. All these changes are reflected in The Lyst Index’s latest report by the Lyst Luxury Fashion Global Fashion Fashion, a report that classifies the most popular brands and products on the Internet and reveals how online fashion buyers are responding to these changing tides, many of them influenced by Social networks like Tiktok.

Brands such as Miu Miu, Coach, Prada or UGG Cop ​​the first positions on the list of the most desired firms, while if we focus the goal in concrete garments the bags and shoes are the winning combo. Following the data that deciphens the report, the Coach Brooklyn Bag It is the most popular product of the first quarter of 2025, with a 46% increase in searches during the last months of 2024, while a ‘charm’ or bag keychain with the bag with cherry shape It has unleashed a kind of madness among generation Z who in recent months bets largely for customization. The Accessories for accessories They are a trend, since buyers look for this type of beading, brooches and extravagant scarves to express their personalities and decorate their bags with a more personal touch.

UGGanother of the favorite brands of generation Z, returns to the list going up to the tenth position. While UGG always succeeds, the demand for this quarter is not precedents; UGG searches increased 358% in the last three months and 12% year -on -year. Beyond the continuous nostalgic appreciation for the fashion of the 2000s, buyers feel inspired by many content creators who in recent weeks have shown new ways of stylizing the boots, combining UGG with larger jeans or higher looks than inhabitants. While the “inspiration for mini ugg sets” dominated Tiktok, the omnipresent UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots Cinnamon They became the second most popular product in this quarter.

Coach bag charms, Cos Cashmere or The Wardrobe Blazer dress are some of the most desired garments of the moment

He Wardrobe Nyc Rhw blazer dress, of a collaboration with the actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, It is the sixth most popular product of this quarter. As Beyoncé wore it at a rajor in Kamala Harris, searches increased this quarter by 110 %. Taylor Swift helped boost a 242 % increase in searches for vintage inspiration coats of the British designer Charlotte Simonethe eighth most popular product of this quarter.

Radiography of the most desired fashion products of the moment



While in the ninth position, the Cardigan de & Daughter It is the fashion fabric of the season, which represents a Tiktok viral moment For red neck cardigans this winter.

To find the most popular products in the world, the formula of Lyst filters more than eight million articles By volume of mentions on social networks, in addition to searches, visits to pages, interactions and sales in the application of Lyst. “We group the colors for styles and take into account the global demand by volume of available stocks,” they explain from the platform.