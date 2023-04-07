The 10 most valuable Under 23 players in America

Professional footballers increasingly find their point of maturity at an earlier age: it is not in the least surprising when a 20-year-old boy begins to stand out, and there are no longer as many differences on a physical and mental level with the more experienced ones, as there are used to happen before.
Transfermarkt, a site specialized in listing players from around the world, made a ranking of the 10 Most Valuable American Under 23 Players, with a logical Brazilian and Argentine presence, probably the two countries with the best factory of soccer players in history. We review the ordered list and the corresponding quotes.
The “Spider” is located in tenth place in the top, with an appraisal of 50,000,000 euros. Emerged from River, his great performances aroused the interest of Manchester City of England. He was world champion with the Argentine team, winning the position of center forward from Lautaro Martínez and being key with his four goals in Qatar 2022.
The only Ecuadorian on the list is called Moisés Caicedo. He plays as a midfielder and his current team is Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League. He is an absolute international with the Ecuadorian team and came from Independiente del Valle in his country.
Jonathan Christian David is an American soccer player, Canadian national, who plays as a striker for Lille OSC of Ligue 1 in France. The native of New York is 23 years old and before arriving in France he played for Ghent in Belgium. He also plays for the Canadian team.
Darwin Núñez is a Uruguayan footballer who plays as a striker for Liverpool FC in the English Premier League. He is 23 years old and has already passed through Peñarol, Almería and Benfica before disembarking at Anfield Road. Goal-scoring and handsome striker.
Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a striker for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League. He is barely 21 years old, and he went directly from his country’s Ituano to the most competitive league on the planet, and it seemed not to have weighed on him.
Is Alphonso Davies Under 23? Yes, ladies and gentlemen. He is just 22 years old. He plays for Bayern Munich and his forte is speed and driving down the wing with that spectacular left foot. He was born in Ghana but moved to Canada at the age of five.
Just turned 23 years old, Antony is characterized by his ability to speed with that devilish left foot. He plays for Manchester United, after having emerged from Sao Paulo and having gone through Ajax in the Netherlands.
Emerging from Brazil’s Santos, this racy and quick striker moved quickly to Real Madrid Castilla and then to the Real Madrid first team, where he currently plays. He played the World Cup in Qatar, although he could not dazzle.
He has been playing for Chelsea since the beginning of 2023, after his millionaire move from Benfica in exchange for +120,000,000 euros. His pass is valued at 85,000,000 euros. He has 39 games in Europe (29 with Benfica and 10 with Chelsea), and he is a world champion with the Argentine team, breaking it in Qatar 2022, where he came through the back door and became fundamental.
Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, better known as Vinicius Jr, is one of the fundamentals in the Brazilian national team and in Real Madrid, where he forms a fearsome duo with Karim Benzemá. He is barely 22 years old and already dazzles the entire world. He emerged from Flamengo.
