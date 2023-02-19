Year after year there are always new players who amaze the world with their talent at an early age. In the current football scene, there are a large number of footballers who, already at a young age, are astonishing the whole world with their talent. Today we present the U-20 players with the highest market value.
These data have been extracted from the TransferMarkt platform.
To start this list we find Harvey Elliot, one of the young promises of English football. The 19-year-old Liverpool footballer has a market value of 35 million euros.
With a market value of 38 million euros, the 20-year-old winger from Villarreal is the next player on this list. He has come to be worth 40 million.
The young midfielder for Real Madrid and runner-up in the 2022 World Cup with the French team is one of the most valuable U-20 players at the moment. He has a value of 50 million euros
Another young Spanish soccer talent. The new “10” of FC Barcelona has a market value of 50 million euros, like Camavinga. He came to be worth 80 million in 2020.
With a value of 60 million euros, the young winger from Paris Saint Germain is one of the most valuable players for footballers aged 20 or less.
The Bayern Leverkusen attacking midfielder is one of the promises of German football. At 19 years old, he has a current market value of 70 million euros.
The current Golden Boy, one of the biggest promises on the current scene. At just 18 years old, he already plays like a veteran. He has a market value of 90 million euros.
Gavi’s partner. The canary is one of the players with the best quality at the moment, with only 20 years. He has a market value of 100 million euros.
The German from Bayern Munich is the second U-20 player with the highest market value. One of the greatest promises in football. He has a market value of 100 million, just like Pedri.
The one of the Borussia Dortmund heads this list and it is not for less. One of the biggest talents in football, he is worth 110 million euros.
