Increasingly, teams are more valuable both because of what happens off the field and because of the players themselves, who, according to their level, increase their value month by month, season after season. Something that seems obvious is that the best teams in the world have the most valuable squads in the world by having many of the best players from around the planet at their disposal.
More news and updates about the transfer market in Europe:
Below we present the 10 most valuable squads in the world today according to Transfermarkt, the website specialized in transfers. It should be mentioned that teams of enormous hierarchy were left out, such as Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid or Juventus to name a few.
One of the great revelations of the season thanks to Ange Postecoglou who fights for the top of the Premier League. He has elite and established players like Cuti Romero, Heung-Min Son or James Maddison but also very good youth players like Michy van de Ven or Brennan Johnson. A lot of quality for a team from which a lot is expected according to what was seen in the first part of the season.
With the help of Xavi, the culé team is once again becoming a protagonist on all fronts since it established itself in LaLiga and is wanting to be a protagonist in the Champions League. Players like Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Ronald Araújo stand out above all.
The Red Devils, unlike Tottenham, are the great disappointment in English football and they have a squad with many top-level players such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro among many others. In addition, it has a lot of young talent, among which Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund stand out.
The Reds are experiencing a renewal in their squad led by Jürgen Klopp after the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister mainly. They joined a team with a lot of talent like Darwín Núñez, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.
Thanks to the incorporation of Harry Kane, the Baváros found that lethal forward that they were missing after the departure of Lewandowski and who is complemented in the best way by Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and company. Furthermore, he has top players like Kimmich, Goretzka to mention a few.
The Blues have invested a lot of money in recent transfer markets in young players who can explode and become the best in the world in their positions such as Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo but also in promising players such as Nico Jackson or Mykhailo Mudryk.
It is little surprise that a team of this category is on this list. Everything seems to indicate that the new generation of great footballers from the White House is arriving with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo to highlight the most recognized.
They suffered the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi but they have strengthened themselves very well to give Luis Enrique a very valuable squad led by Kylian Mbappé. Many of their players have enormous potential and are seen as some of the greatest promises in football.
The Gunners have a mix of young players who, at the same time, are very experienced with many appearances in the elite. They kept one of the best English players such as Declan Rice but they also have Gabriel Jesús, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli in their ranks to highlight just a few.
The best team in the world today after becoming champions of the treble last season by winning the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League. Erling Haaland is the one who leads this squad that has players of the level of Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álavrez and others.
#valuable #teams #world #Transfermrkt