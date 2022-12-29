Soccer is a sport that moves passions all over the world but also, especially in recent years, it has become a business in which huge amounts of money are moved, be it in transfers, merchandising or television rights. Much of this money stays with the club so that they can acquire better level players or improve their facilities to better develop their youngsters.
At the end of 2022, and with the transfer market closed, these are the 10 most valuable squads in the world at club level:
Spurs have one of the best offenses in the entire Premier League with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski among many others. A team full of talent and quality but that cannot get a title.
A rebuilding team that little by little is settling in to fight for major titles after starting the era without Alex Ferguson in a very bad way. They invested a huge amount of money in the latest transfer markets, such as Antony and Lisandro Martínez, among others.
A team full of young stars who are playing at a very high level and who are gaining value in the market. They are the leaders of the Premier League and the future is bright for them if they continue to play in this way.
Despite not having an ideal present, Barca have one of the best squads in European football led by Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong with elite youngsters like Pedri and Gavi. Lots of potential.
The White House will always be part of this list because it is characterized by having the best players in the world and this time it has very valuable youngsters like Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Aurélien Tchouaméni.
The Blues have a mixture of experience and youth, but the youngsters with a very interesting future ahead of them stand out, such as Kai Havertz, Reece James, Pulisic, Mount, among others. They also have valuable veterans like Kanté, Mendy or Koulibaly.
Klopp’s team has a lot of talent in all its lines and is gradually rejuvenating his team under the same game idea. From Mo Salah to Darwin Núñez through Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds have a lot of quality in their squad.
The French team has the best striker in the world in Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi but also has true elite players in all its lines like Verrati, Hakimi and Donnarumma. They have to win the Champions League to consolidate the project that has come in recent years.
Los Bávaros has a young squad that is full of talent in all its lines. Players like Upamecano, Gnabry, Gravenberch, Musiala, Sané, Davies have a lot of potential to continue improving but also continue to increase their value.
The most valuable squad in the world. Led by Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, the Citizens have a lot of talent in all their lines and with young people who will be stars in world football without a doubt, such as Julián Álvarez or Phil Foden.
