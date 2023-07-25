World soccer has a huge number of quality players today. If we take a tour through the history of this glorious sport, in a very rare opportunity, we can find so many elite players at the same time. Simultaneously, the transfer market has exploded and player values have increased to astronomical figures.
Knowing this news, these are the most valuable players today according to Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers:
He was just able to add his first season as a protagonist at Real Madrid but now, and even more after the departure of Karim Benzema, he must be the protagonist of the Madrid team’s attack together with Vinicius Jr. He has a huge future ahead of him despite his 22 years.
He will be the owner of Barça’s midfield for the next decade and despite his 20 years, he is one of the benchmarks of the culé squad today. In addition, he is the undisputed starter in the Selection of his country.
The Manchester City jewel is on his way to marking an era in the club of his loves. It is expected that this coming season he will have more and more place in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven with the departure of several important players from the squad.
He gave Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title with a goal in the last minutes of the last day. He was the most regular player in the Bavarian team, which had an irregular season despite everything and will seek to recover the best level as a team. He is one of the most unbalanced in all of Europe with his speed when it comes to dribbling at only 20 years old.
The Nigerian forward was the great figure of Napoli towards the first Serie A title in more than 30 years. He scored goals whenever his team needed him and established himself as one of the best in his position. He is being sought by important clubs in the Premier League but everything seems to indicate that his future is with Napoli.
The Gunners player has taken his game to the next level at the hands of Mikel Arteta and established himself as one of the best in his position in all of English football. He has a great future ahead of him at Arsenal where he is already one of his top figures.
Recently joined Real Madrid, the 20-year-old Englishman is one of the most complete midfielders in the world and has plenty of room in his game to improve. He will be one of the pillars of the white team for the next few years.
The Brazilian winger is the new owner of the historic Real Madrid “7” shirt and aims to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl and many more emblems of the white team. He already had a very outstanding last season and aims to continue growing in all aspects.
One of the best players in the world without a doubt. Speed, definition and a lot but a lot of football. His future at PSG is a real unknown after not renewing his contract with the Parisian club. In the National Team he is already one of the leaders of the squad.
Master and lord of the rival areas. He broke all possible records in his first season at Manchester City and also had the luxury of winning the treble. He is a clear candidate to keep the Ballon d’Or despite his 22 years. He has a huge future ahead of him.
