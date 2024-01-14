There is less and less time until the start of the Pre-Olympic Tournament South American from 2024which will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year. Next, we will review the 10 most valuable players of the tournament according to Transfermarkt. Come on.
The central midfielder who plays for Boca is 21 years old, worth 8 million euros and has a huge future.
“Medinita” is wanted by clubs such as Inter Miami, Nottingham Forest and Botafogo. Whoever plays for Boca will play the Pre-Olympic Championship knowing that his market value is 8.5 million euros.
Central midfielder of the best in Argentine football. He plays for Argentinos Juniors but several clubs in Europe want him. He is 20 years old and worth 9 million euros.
Robert Renan is a Brazilian central defender who plays for Inter Porto Alegre, 20 years old, with a value of 9 million euros.
The “Diablito”, recently sold from River to Manchester City for 2025, entered the list due to De la Vega's injury, he is barely 18 years old and already has a market value of 12 million euros.
The brand new reinforcement of Brighton in England, who has just broken it at Boca Juniors, is 19 years old and has a market value of 13 million euros.
Andrey Santos, Chelsea's Brazilian center who is just 19 years old, has a market value of 14 million euros, placing him fourth on this list.
Thiago Almada, attacking midfielder for Atlanta United and world champion with the Argentine national team, is just 22 years old and worth 27 million euros.
28.00 mill. € is the value of the second best placed on this list, Danilo, midfielder for Nottingham Forest in England. He is Brazilian, of course.
Endrick is the new star of Brazil. He will play the Pre-Olympic with his national team, as requested by Real Madrid, who recently bought him from his country's Palmeiras. He is worth 45 million euros.
