A new update from the Transfermarkt site on the value of the players present in the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer shows the variations that were positive for some, while others were affected by performances that were not the most expected.
There are no doubts that the domestic contest of Argentina is one of the most competitive if we take all of America into consideration, although logically due to an economic issue it is one step away from several Brazilian teams, especially when they face each other in the Copa Libertadores de América, with the superiority of the “Verdeamarelhos” teams, since the last four teams that have lifted the Libertadores are from that country: Flamengo twice and Palmeiras twice.
However, if we compare the LPF with the Brasileirao, Brazil’s domestic competition, it is likely that we will find parity since there are many of the Argentine soccer clubs that have been well armed, with large squads and with the aim of continuing to raise the championship rod.
When reviewing the 10 most valuable soccer players in our country today, there are different realities: Players with a good present such as Mateo Retegui and Santiago Ascacíbar are on the list, but there are several who are not going through their best day to day and are also on the list, such as the central midfielder from Boca Alan Varela, somewhat relegated, Exequiel Zeballos and Sebastián Villa, also from “Xeneize”, Pablo Solari, who today is a substitute at River Plate, and Esequiel Barco, who rotates in the “Millionaire”, who appear in the ranking more because of their past than for any other specific issue.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
WORTH
|
CLUB
|
1
|
NICOLAS DE LA CRUZ
|
13 MILLION
|
RIVER
|
2
|
ALAN VARELA
|
10 MILLION
|
MOUTH
|
3
|
MATEO RETEGUI
|
8 MILLION
|
TIGER
|
4
|
FACUNDO FARIAS
|
8 MILLION
|
COLON
|
5
|
ESEQUIEL BOAT
|
7 MILLION
|
RIVER
|
6
|
ANIBAL MORENO
|
7 MILLION
|
RACING
|
7
|
PABLO SOLARI
|
6.5 MILLION
|
RIVER
|
8
|
EXEQUIEL ZEBALLOS
|
6.5 MILLION
|
MOUTH
|
9
|
SANTIAGO ASCACIBAR
|
6.5 MILLION
|
STUDENTS
|
10
|
SEBASTIAN VILLA
|
6 MILLIONS
|
MOUTH
