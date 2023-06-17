The Under-21 European Championship will begin next Wednesday, June 21, so from 90min we bring you a list of the 10 most valuable players who will play the tournament. There are many pearls that can be key:
The Wolverhampton left winger is one of the sensations of the tournament. Much is expected of him after a season in which he has not had all the prominence that he would have liked. He is one of the references of the Portuguese team.
The greats of Europe are already asking about Khephren Thuram. A long-running French midfielder who has had an outstanding year at Nice. He is one of the stars of this European Sub-21.
22 years and a long future ahead, that’s Jacob Ramsey. He plays for Unay Emery’s Aston Villa and has had quite a remarkable year playing 35 of the 38 Premier League games. 6 goals and 7 assists. England is brimming with talent.
The French center forward of Rennes is one of the pearls of the European. 15 goals and 5 assists in Ligue 1 this year, plus 2 goals and 3 assists in the Europa League. France is always one of the powers.
The Liverpool footballer has been slowed down by injuries. At the beginning of the season he was one of the candidates to be a revelation player in the Premier League, but he has not been able to count on all the minutes he would have liked. He has a lot of football on his feet.
He was a footballer called to be one of the undisputed starters for Arsenal of the future, but he has remained somewhat stagnant. This season he has not counted a single game since the beginning for Arteta. At 22 years old, he is not going through his best moment in his club, but he can do great things in this European Championship. An injury to the groin tendon has meant that he has not been able to fully develop.
It is one of the most interesting projects in Italian football. A player called to dominate the defense of Atalanta and the national team in the future. 19 years old and a value of 40 million euros. He has had a lot of prominence in Atalanta this year.
It is one of the most interesting projects in the Premier League. At 22, he is a winger with a lot of projection. He left Everton for Newcastle and has had a great role this season. He will be one of the references for England.
Sandro Tonali is one of the best midfielders in Serie A. At the age of 23, he shows unusual maturity directing the core of the ”Rossoneri” team. He will be one of the stars of this European.
The most valued footballer on this list is Mudryk, a Chelsea footballer for whom 100 million euros were paid and to top it off, he has not had the expected performance. He has a golden opportunity in this European to vindicate himself.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Peter Net
|
wolverhampton
|
€32M
|
Thuran
|
Nice
|
€32M
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
astonville
|
€32M
|
gouiri
|
Rennes
|
€35M
|
elliott
|
Liverpool
|
€35M
|
Smith Rowe
|
Arsenal
|
€38M
|
Gordon
|
newcastle
|
€40M
|
scalvini
|
Atalanta
|
€40M
|
tonali
|
Milan
|
€50M
|
Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
€60M
