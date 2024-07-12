Euro 2024 is coming to an end and Spain and England will be the two teams that will go for the trophy. Both teams have shown that they have a great squad to be able to be proclaimed champion, that is why below we will show the ten most valuable players in the final on the market:
Alexander Arnold is a great full-back, but Southgate has found him unexpectedly a resourceful defensive midfielder. He was a key player in midfield alongside Rice in the early games, but since then his role in the team has diminished and he has taken a backseat to the bench.
Cole Palmer is having a great season after being the key player for Chelsea. However, he has not been able to take that leading role with England due to the number of players in his position and the little confidence his manager has in him.
The FC Barcelona midfielder will play in his first Euro final, albeit from the bench. His injury against Germany means he will not be able to take part.
He is the sensation of the Euro Cup and is already one of the most valued players on the market at just 16 years old. His goal allowed Spain to advance to the final against England and to break the record of being the youngest player to win the Euro Cup.
Harry Kane is one step away from winning his first trophy of his entire footballing career. He has not managed to win a Premier League, nor the Champions League, nor the Bundesliga, but on Sunday he will be in the running to lift the Euro Cup. Will he succeed?
A defensive midfielder with many qualities to lead a midfield. He has shown it with England at Euro 2024 and has shown it throughout the season at Arsenal.
Rodri is that elegant and talented footballer and midfielder, who is a pleasure to watch touch the ball and distribute it. He is the axis that organises the entire Spanish team and it is thanks to him that Spain will try to win its fourth European Championship.
He is another player who is only 21 years old, and his quality and importance on the wing for Southgate’s game will be more than important against Spain, just as he has shown throughout the tournament.
The Manchester City player is a key player for both Southgate and Guardiola’s men. Someone who can be decisive and important for England in the final.
The most valuable player at the European Championship is only 21 years old and is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or as the best player of the season. Bellingham, at his young age, has a country on his back and is expected to shine in the final.
|
Player
|
selection
|
worth
|
Jude Bellingham
|
England
|
180 million
|
Phil Foden
|
England
|
150 million
|
Bukayo Saka
|
England
|
140 million
|
Rodri
|
Spain
|
120 million
|
Declan Rice
|
England
|
120 million
|
Harry Kane
|
England
|
100 million
|
Lamine Yamal
|
Spain
|
90 million
|
Pedri
|
Spain
|
80 million
|
Cole Palmer
|
England
|
80 million
|
Alexander Arnold
|
England
|
70 million
More news about Euro 2024
#valuable #players #Euro #final
Leave a Reply