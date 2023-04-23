The Champions League is the most important competition at club level in Europe, and four teams with players of great quality and value have qualified in this year’s semifinals. Next, we will analyze the 10 most expensive players according to Transfermarkt of the teams that have reached this stage of the competition.
Starting with the cheapest player, we find Rafael Leao, forward for AC Milan, with a market value of 80 million euros. The 22-year-old Portuguese player has proven to be a very skilled striker with great speed, but he still needs to improve his efficiency in front of goal. This season he has scored 10 goals.
The Portuguese has been a key piece in Pep Guardiola’s team this season, playing both on the wing and in midfield. He has solutions for all scenarios. gamer
In eighth place we find Rodri, a defensive midfielder for Manchester City, also with a market value of 80 million euros. The Spaniard has been one of the most consistent players in Guardiola’s team this season, playing a key role in ball possession and recovery. With his good placement and his vision of the game, Rodri has contributed to Manchester City being one of the teams with the fewest goals against in Europe.
The Argentinian is a quick and skilled striker, capable of creating scoring chances for himself and also partnering with his teammates. This season he has scored 14 goals in all competitions.
In sixth place we find Rodrygo, Real Madrid striker, with a market value of 80 million euros. Exceptional player who thrives in the highest European competition.
The young Frenchman was one of the revelations of Ligue 1 this season, with his ability to recover the ball and his ability to launch dangerous counterattacks. He earned him to sign for the whites.
In fourth place we find Fede Valverde, a Real Madrid midfielder, with a market value of 100 million euros. The Uruguayan has been one of the surprises for the white team this season, with his ability to recover the ball and his toughness on the cut. In addition, his vision of the game and his technical quality have also allowed him to be important in the development of the game. Fede is in everything.
The young Englishman has been one of the great revelations of recent years in Europe, with his ability to unbalance one on one and his technical quality for dribbling and shooting. In addition, his versatility has allowed him to play in different positions on the field, both on the wing and in midfield. Pure class.
In second place we find Vinícius Junior, striker for Real Madrid, with a market value of 120 million euros. The young Brazilian has had a spectacular season, with his ability to unbalance on the wing and his ability to score important goals. He is already a star of this sport, hence his stratospheric value.
Finally, in first place we find Erling Haaland, City striker, with a market value of 170 million euros. The young Norwegian has been one of the great sensations of the season in Europe with his 48 goals in 41 games. Terminator.
